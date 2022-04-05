News

NEITI condemns attack on HEDA chairman, commiserates with TUC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuj a Comment(0)

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has condemned the attack on the Chairman of Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr. Lanre Olanrewaju Suraju and his family, whose lives he said were put at serious risk.

 

NEITI Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who expressed shock over the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said: “I received the news of the attack on Mr. Suraju and his family at their home with the utmost sadness and disappointment and wish to  condemn the attack in very strong terms. Mr Suraju is a well-known civil society activist in the extractive sector.

“Any attack on Mr. Suraju is an attack on all civil society organisations working to enthrone transparency and accountability in the extractive industries.

 

The attack is also an affront to civil society protocols under the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) of which Nigeria is a key signatory.”

 

