NEITI condemns attack on HEDA Chairman, commiserates with TUC

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has condemned the attack on the Chairman of the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr. Lanre Olanrewaju Suraju and his family, whose lives he said were put at serious risk.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who expressed shock over the incident, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja saying: “I received the news of the attack on Mr. Suraju and his family at their home with the utmost sadness and disappointment and wish to condemn the attack in very strong terms. Mr Suraju is a well-known civil society activist in the extractive sector.

“Any attack on Mr. Suraju is an attack on all civil society organisations working to enthrone transparency and accountability in the extractive industries. The attack is also an affront to civil society protocols under the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) of which Nigeria is a key signatory.

“NEITI views this attack on Mr. Suraju with pain and would like to appeal to security agencies to carry out a full scale investigation to apprehend the culprits.

“For us in NEITI, the Civil Society Organisations are our very strong allies. We work with the civil society, government and the companies to enthrone transparency and accountability in the management of oil, gas and mining revenues.

“We think it is important for aggrieved persons, individuals or groups to take legitimate steps to seek redress through the law courts instead of resulting in self- help.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...