News

NEITI: Developing countries lose $1trn annually to illicit financial flow

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) yesterday said developing countries lose about $1 trillion annually to illicit financial flows due to secret ownership of companies. NEITI Executive Secretary, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, who made this known at a stakeholders’ forum on Beneficial Ownership Implementation in Nigeria in Abuja, said secret ownership of companies posed grave danger to individual countries and the global community.

While quoting a recent report by former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, who estimated an annual loss of $50 to illicit financial flows by African countries, Ogbonnaya said secret ownership was a threat to national security and increases poverty in developing countries through crimes such as tax evasion and terrorism financing.

According to him, the Beneficial Ownership register, which was launched in December, 2019, currently displayed 181 beneficial owners in 49 oil and gas companies and 205 beneficial owners in 76 solid minerals companies. He said: “Nigeria accounts for the lion share of these losses, with extractive industry accounting for 93 per cent of total illicit financial flows from Nigeria.” Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Garba Abubakar, said with the new company law, information on anyone with reasonable ownership in a company in the country would be made public

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Post-UTME: Anger, confusion over fate of hundreds of UNIBEN students

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The hope of thousands of prospective students seeking admission into the University in Benin (UNIBEN) as their university of first choice seemed to have been dashed following the collapse of the institution’s Central Server yesterday, shortly after the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (post-UTME). This was as investigations by New Telegraph revealed that the server had […]
News

Ex-DSS director proffers solution to insecurity

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

A security expert and former Director of Operations in the Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Raymond Nkemdirim, has identified modern equipment, community and intelligence- led policing as critical components of effective security and policing which he said Nigeria should adopt if it hoped to surmount the current security situation.     In addition, the […]
News

Japan to widen state of emergency beyond Tokyo as virus surges

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of ruling party executives on Tuesday he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of COVID-19, Kyodo news reported. Responding to pressure from Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan, Suga last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica