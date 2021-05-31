News

NEITI, DPR agree on contract transparency, beneficial ownership

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), have agreed to partner on deepening Nigeria’s implementation of Contract Transparency and Beneficial ownership disclosures.

 

The commitments will enable Nigeria meet the compliance standards required in the implementation of beneficial ownership disclosure, contract transparency, environmental reporting, gender, mainstreaming and the implementation of recommendations in the NEITI audit reports as it concerns the DPR

 

The two agencies made the commitments in Lagos at a strategic meeting between the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, and the management of the DPR led by the Director of the agency, Engineer Sarki Auwalu. Orji described the strategic meeting as productive and quite encouraging in building inter-agency confidence and trust.

 

He said: “We must applaud the DPR that a lot has changed, a lot is changing but also acknowledge that a lot more needs to change

