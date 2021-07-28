NEITI, EFCC, moves to sanction, prosecute corrupt practices in extractive sector

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has partnered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to prosecute and enforce sanctions on perpetrators of corrupt practices in the extractive sector.

To this effect, Chief Executive Officers of the anti-corruption agencies, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji and Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to renew and re-affirm their commitment to partner and collaborate in the fight against corruption in the sector.

Both organisations agreed to cooperate in the areas of information and data sharing, joint operations, prevention and remediation actions on governance, processes and corruption issues in Nigeria’s extractive sector.

Other areas of cooperation and partnership include regular capacity building and trainings, participation in fraud risk assessment efforts, investigation, prosecution and management of information and compliance and enforcement of sanctions.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who lauded the formalization of the partnership and cooperation, said: “With the MoU signed today with the EFCC, the MoU have provided NEITI with the teeth which have been missing. We can now bark and bite.

“NEITI has expertise in the oil, gas and mining sector and EFCC has expertise in investigation and prosecution of crimes in extractive sector operations. This partnership is therefore designed towards blocking leakages, hold people accountable and increase government revenues.”

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, assured NEITI of its commitment and support towards achieving the goals of the MoU.

“We have given you our teeth for us to bite together,” he said.

