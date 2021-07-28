News

NEITI, EFCC, moves to sanction, prosecute corrupt practices in extractive sector

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI),  has partnered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to prosecute and enforce sanctions on perpetrators of corrupt practices in the extractive sector.

To this effect, Chief Executive Officers of the anti-corruption agencies, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji and Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to renew and re-affirm their commitment to partner and collaborate in the fight against corruption in the sector.

Both organisations agreed to cooperate in the areas of information and data sharing, joint operations, prevention and remediation actions on governance, processes and corruption issues in Nigeria’s extractive sector.

Other areas of cooperation and partnership include regular capacity building and trainings, participation in fraud risk assessment efforts, investigation, prosecution and management of information and compliance and enforcement of sanctions.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who lauded the formalization of the partnership and cooperation, said: “With the MoU signed today with the EFCC, the MoU have provided NEITI with the teeth which have been missing. We can now bark and bite.

“NEITI has expertise in the oil, gas and mining sector and EFCC has expertise in investigation and prosecution of crimes in extractive sector operations. This partnership is therefore designed towards blocking leakages, hold people accountable and increase government revenues.”

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, assured NEITI of its commitment and support towards achieving the goals of the MoU.
“We have given you our teeth for us to bite together,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fish oil can reduce risk of infection

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Switzerland said fish oil could lower the risk of common infections, paving the way for healthy living.   A recent study has revealed some new ways essential fatty acids can keep life going smoothly is by getting the omega-3s to stay healthy. Fish oil is oil derived from the tissues of oily fish. […]
News Top Stories

More than 2m Nigerians living as refugees – FG

Posted on Author awrence Olaoye

Over two million Nigerians have been displaced by bandits and other criminals in the North-East and North- Western parts of the country. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, disclosed this at an interaction with State House correspondents after leading a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, […]
News

Kalu mourns Ajimobi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general. According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica