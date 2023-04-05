NEITI Ends 18years Dependency On Rent, Relocates To Permanent Building

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has moved into its permanent office complex located at Wuye District in Abuja.

Welcoming Management and Staff on resumption of duty in the Agency’s new permanent Office complex, the NEITI Executive Secretary, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said the relocation movement was historic and a milestone achievement that brings to an end, the agency’s 18-year dependency on rented accommodation and huge challenges to NEITI operations over the years.

Dr Orji conveyed the appreciation of the Board and management of NEITI to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support of his administration.

He said: “ The NEITI House will serve as a Centre for the promotion of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives in Nigeria, a center for the advancement of transparency, accountability, and good governance, multi-stakeholders collaboration, research, civic engagement, and knowledge development on extractive industries reforms.

“The NEITI House will also provide the conducive environment to strengthen constructive dialogue, broaden discussions with governments, extractive companies, civil society organizations, the media development partners, and the public who constitute NEITI’s key stakeholders in the implementation of its mandates.”

