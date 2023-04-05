News

NEITI Ends 18years Dependency On Rent, Relocates To Permanent Building

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has moved into its permanent office complex located at Wuye District in Abuja.

Welcoming Management and Staff on resumption of duty in the Agency’s new permanent Office complex, the NEITI Executive Secretary, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said the relocation movement was historic and a milestone achievement that brings to an end, the agency’s 18-year dependency on rented accommodation and huge challenges to NEITI operations over the years.

Dr Orji conveyed the appreciation of the Board and management of NEITI to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support of his administration.

He said: “ The NEITI House will serve as a Centre for the promotion of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives in Nigeria, a center for the advancement of transparency, accountability, and good governance, multi-stakeholders collaboration, research, civic engagement, and knowledge development on extractive industries reforms.

“The NEITI House will also provide the conducive environment to strengthen constructive dialogue, broaden discussions with governments, extractive companies, civil society organizations, the media development partners, and the public who constitute NEITI’s key stakeholders in the implementation of its mandates.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles

Analysts
News Top Stories

ORGANISED PRIVATE SECTOR WARNS: Govt’s pre-poll activities may suppress economic growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…says GDP may slow in Q1’22 …rues N2.29trn budget allocation to fight insecurity …flays new excise duty on beverages Members of the organised private sector have expressed pessimism over the country’s economy during the current year 2022. They are of the view that being the year preceding the long expected 2023 election year, greater attention […]
News Top Stories

Bill Sponsorship 3 Years After: Abass, Monguno, Ossai lead Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

With about seven months to the end of the tenure of the 9th House of Representatives, an independent appraisal of legislators has been released with the Chairman of Land Transport Committee, Hon Tajudeen Abass, representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State emerging the highest sponsor with 74 bills. The appraisal, which was presented yesterday in […]
News

Communal crisis erupts in C’River communities

Posted on Author Clement James

O’Oba and Itega Okpoma communities in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State are currently at loggerhead, with the two communities said to be ambushing one another over a parcel of rice farm. Our correspondent learnt that houses have been razed down as the two hitherto brotherly communities go for the jugular of each […]

Leave a Reply