NEITI, ICPC move to curb financial misconduct, graft

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have joined forces to address issues of corruption and financial misconduct in the nation’s extractive industry. Both agencies had established a joint cooperation arrangement on anticorruption issues, under which the ICPC would set up a special extractive industry desk while NEITI would in turn feed the desk with information and data on extractive industry revenue process abuses, lapses and corruption issues. According to the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, the joint cooperation arrangement between the two agencies became necessary in order to strengthen NEITI’s capacity to hold accountable, covered entities that failed to address issues or respond positively and timely to remedial issues contained in NEITI reports.

