NEITI, ICPC move to curb financial misconduct, graft

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have joined forces to address issues of corruption and financial misconduct in the nation’s extractive industry. Both agencies had established a joint cooperation arrangement on anticorruption issues, under which the ICPC would set up a special extractive industry desk while NEITI would in turn feed the desk with information and data on extractive industry revenue process abuses, lapses and corruption issues. According to the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, the joint cooperation arrangement between the two agencies became necessary in order to strengthen NEITI’s capacity to hold accountable, covered entities that failed to address issues or respond positively and timely to remedial issues contained in NEITI reports.

News

COVID-19: Paschal Dozie-led elders guild donates 30,000 face masks to 645 Imo communities

Posted on Author  Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Elder statesmen in Imo State led by Dr. Paschal Dozie and operating under the aegis of the Guild of Imo Elders have donated 30,000 face masks to the 645 autonomous communities in the state in support of the fight against COVID-19 in the state.   Chairman of the group, Dr. Paschal Dozie, expressed satisfaction with […]
News

Katsina sets up contributory healthcare management agency

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsi na

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has established a Contributory Health Care Management Agency that would provide health assistance to civil servants in the state. “A board that will run the affairs of the agency has been established to effectively handle the comprehensive health care affairs of civil servants.”   Alhaji Nuhu Danja, Commissioner […]
News

Why Oyo didn’t declare Hijrah holiday –Makinde’s CPS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Oyo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday, gave reasons why the state government decided not to declare a public holiday for Hijrah 1442 AH, which was observed in the state on Friday August 21.   The CPS, who spoke on an Impact Business Radio 92.5 FM’s programme, Bottomline, […]

