NEITI, ICPC signs MoU for oil industry transparency, accountability

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on implementation of NEITI’s audit report findings and recommendations.

The agreement as captured in the MoU, fortifies the cooperation by both agencies on investigating infractions identified in the NEITI industry reports, enforce sanctions, prosecute erring covered entities and provide general institutional support towards enthroning transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive industries.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who said he was satisfied the partnership between the NEITI and the ICPC was anchored on a robust MoU, said the document was focused on providing good conduct and stringent sanctions for bad behaviour in the conduct of business in Nigeria’s oil, gas and mining industry.

Like this: Like Loading...