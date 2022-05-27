NEITI: Nigeria earned $394bn oil revenue in 10 years

…lost N2.1tn to crude production deferments

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that Nigeria earned $394.02 billion as revenue from oil and gas sector in 10 years. NEITI, in its Oil and Gas 2020 report, specified that the earnings occured from 2011 to 2020. The agency, in the report, also said that the total revenue received from the sector was $20.43 billion in 2020, which it stated was the second-lowest figure in the 10-year period. According to the report, the low revenue for 2020 was a result of the global drop in oil prices due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The report stated that a breakdown showed that oil revenue was $34.21 billion in 2019, $32.62 billion in 2018, and $20.98 billion in 2017, while Nigeria recorded $17 biliion, which is he lowest revenue in the 10-year period. The report added that Nigeria earned N24.79 billion in 2015, $54.55 billion in 2014, $58 billion in 2013, and $62.84 billion in 2012, while financial flow from the oil and gas sector in 2011 was $68.44 billion — the highest in the period under review. NEITI added that revenue from the oil and gas sector included deductions made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) from the sale of crude oil and gas prior to remittance to the federation account.

It also said that Nigeria lost N2.1 trillion due to crude oil production deferment in one year. Deferment is the reduction in production or injection availability caused by an activity, breakdown, trip, poor equipment performance, or sub-optimum operations, resulting in a reduction in the volume sold or injected, delaying the production or injection until a later time. It stated that the whopping loss occurred in 2020 and further revealed that Nigeria lost approximately 73 million barrels to crude oil production deferment in 2020. International Brent sold at $71 in 2020, pegging total revenue loss to deferment by Nigeria at $5.2 billion or N2.2 trillion.

NEITI stated in the report that the deferment was recorded by crude oil companies, including SPDC, NPDC, SEPLAT, Continental, Energia, AITEO, Oriental, APDNL, SNEPCO, Newcross E & P, APENL, CNL, NAOC, Consolidated, Waltersmith and Chorus operating in the country. According to a breakdown of the loss, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) had the highest deferment of approximately 25 percent (17.8mn/b), seconded by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), 17 per cent (12.2mn/b). The third was the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) with 15.4 per cent (11.1mn/b), while Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) with 15.1 per cent (11mn/d) came fourth.

The report added that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC SEPLAT) deferred 7.4m/b or 10.2 per cent/b of the production, while NewCross E&P deferred 4.2m/b or 5.8 per cent of output during the period under review. The report stated that Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd (APENL) could not produce 2.3mn/b or 3.1 percent of its oil in that year, Continental deferred 2.1mn/b or 3 percent. In comparison, SEPLAT deferred 1.3mn/b or two per cent of its production in 2020. According to the NEITI’s report, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd deferred 1.2mn/b or 1.7 per cent production in the year under review; Energia could not produce 966t/b or 1.3 per cent; Aiteo deferred approximately 470t/b or one per cent; Oriental, 265t/b or 0.1 percent; while Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited (ADPNL) deferred 144t/b or 0.20 per cent.

