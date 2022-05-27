Business

NEITI: Nigeria earned $394bn oil revenue in 10 years

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

…lost N2.1tn to crude production deferments

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that Nigeria earned $394.02 billion as revenue from oil and gas sector in 10 years. NEITI, in its Oil and Gas 2020 report, specified that the earnings occured from 2011 to 2020. The agency, in the report, also said that the total revenue received from the sector was $20.43 billion in 2020, which it stated was the second-lowest figure in the 10-year period. According to the report, the low revenue for 2020 was a result of the global drop in oil prices due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The report stated that a breakdown showed that oil revenue was $34.21 billion in 2019, $32.62 billion in 2018, and $20.98 billion in 2017, while Nigeria recorded $17 biliion, which is he lowest revenue in the 10-year period. The report added that Nigeria earned N24.79 billion in 2015, $54.55 billion in 2014, $58 billion in 2013, and $62.84 billion in 2012, while financial flow from the oil and gas sector in 2011 was $68.44 billion — the highest in the period under review. NEITI added that revenue from the oil and gas sector included deductions made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) from the sale of crude oil and gas prior to remittance to the federation account.

It also said that Nigeria lost N2.1 trillion due to crude oil production deferment in one year. Deferment is the reduction in production or injection availability caused by an activity, breakdown, trip, poor equipment performance, or sub-optimum operations, resulting in a reduction in the volume sold or injected, delaying the production or injection until a later time. It stated that the whopping loss occurred in 2020 and further revealed that Nigeria lost approximately 73 million barrels to crude oil production deferment in 2020. International Brent sold at $71 in 2020, pegging total revenue loss to deferment by Nigeria at $5.2 billion or N2.2 trillion.

NEITI stated in the report that the deferment was recorded by crude oil companies, including SPDC, NPDC, SEPLAT, Continental, Energia, AITEO, Oriental, APDNL, SNEPCO, Newcross E & P, APENL, CNL, NAOC, Consolidated, Waltersmith and Chorus operating in the country. According to a breakdown of the loss, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) had the highest deferment of approximately 25 percent (17.8mn/b), seconded by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), 17 per cent (12.2mn/b). The third was the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) with 15.4 per cent (11.1mn/b), while Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) with 15.1 per cent (11mn/d) came fourth.

The report added that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC SEPLAT) deferred 7.4m/b or 10.2 per cent/b of the production, while NewCross E&P deferred 4.2m/b or 5.8 per cent of output during the period under review. The report stated that Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd (APENL) could not produce 2.3mn/b or 3.1 percent of its oil in that year, Continental deferred 2.1mn/b or 3 percent. In comparison, SEPLAT deferred 1.3mn/b or two per cent of its production in 2020. According to the NEITI’s report, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd deferred 1.2mn/b or 1.7 per cent production in the year under review; Energia could not produce 966t/b or 1.3 per cent; Aiteo deferred approximately 470t/b or one per cent; Oriental, 265t/b or 0.1 percent; while Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited (ADPNL) deferred 144t/b or 0.20 per cent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Edo: Amazon certifies 50 youths on cloud computing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Not less than 50 youths in Edo State have completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing training and have received certification from the tech giant to provide top-of-the-range services in cloud computing. The training programme, according report by Comrade Bobby Eghosa, prepares learners to succeed in entry-level cloud positions. They undertook real-world, scenariobased exercises, […]
Business

SON bemoans poor dispensing of oxygen, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued an alert to the public on recent complaints received about under dispensing of oxygen and other medical gases by plant owners in some parts of the country. A statement from the office of the Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, described oxygen as a critical product in the […]
Business

Adeduntan: Innovation, others key to FirstBank’s success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has highlighted factors which, according to him, have enabled the first tier lender to sustain its leadership position in the industry over the years. Speaking at the second edition of the Surrey Business School’s Digital Disruptor webinar Series, held yesterday, he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica