NEITI: Nigeria earned $741.48bn revenue from oil, gas sector in 21 years

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has disclosed that Nigeria earned a revenue of $741.48 billion from the oil and gas sector between 1999 and 2020, as contained in the 25 cycles of published audit reports in the oil and gas sector, covering same period. Executive Secretary, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ engagement forum on the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) on Tuesday in Abuja with support from Oxford Policy Management (OPM), revealed that the audit reports have led to recovery of billons from oil and gas companies, even as he noted that report for the 2021 oil and gas sector audit would soon be released once the ongoing audit was concluded.

He said: “So far, NEITI has conducted and published twenty-five (25) cycles of audit reports in the oil and gas sector, covering the period 1999-2020. “From the report, a total of $ 741.48 was recorded as revenue earnings to government coffers from the sector.

The 2021 oil and gas sector audit is currently ongoing and will soon be released. “Besides, NEITI reports have led to the recovery of several billions of dollars by the government from companies operating in the sector. “Recommendations of our reports are also triggering huge reforms in the sectors, one of which is the PIA we are discussing here today.”

 

