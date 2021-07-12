News Top Stories

NEITI partners ministry to improve mining sector revenue

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has deepened partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) with a view to improve revenue contributions from the mining sector to the Federation Account.

 

Speaking at a meeting between both organisations at the weekend in Abuja, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who said revenue and contributions from the solid minerals sector should be accounted for and properly attributed to the ministry, noted that findings of the latest NEITI solid minerals report showed phenomenal revenue growth from the  sector.

 

He said: “I appeal to the minister to take special interests in the work that NEITI does because it will support the on-going reforms in the Ministry.

 

When you have reliable data, it can be used to institute effective planning and governance of the sector and diversify the revenue sources of the nation.

 

“NEITI mandate is all about reconciling what companies paid to government and what government received in taxes, royalties, rents and all statutory titles and payments.

 

I must confess that all your key parastatals and departments cooperate with us during this reconciliation exercise, but we could deepen this relationship further.”

