NEITI report: 2,119 mining firms owe govt N2.76bn

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) 2020 solid minerals audit report has revealed that over 2,119 companies operating in the nation’s solid minerals industry were indebted to the federation to over N2.76 billion. A statement made available to journalists by the Deputy Director/ Head, Communications and Advocacy of NEITI, Mrs. Obiageli Onuorah, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the companies’ liabilities resulted from failure on the part of 2,119 companies to pay statutory annual service fees for respective mineral titles. According the Report, 6,010 existing solid mineral titles were valid as of 31st December 2020, while 7,605 mining titles were issued in the industry in the past five years. Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, while presenting the Report before its multi-stakeholders, stressed the Agency’s determination to use its reports to disclose potential revenue recoveries that were awaiting immediate action by the relevant government agencies, especially at this time when government was in a desperate search for revenues to finance the widening budget deficits. He said: “It is of interest to NEITI that every kobo counts to reduce government financial burden, and our reports will continue to provide useful information and data on who owes what in the oil, gas and mining sector. This is another impact that our reports will pursue in line with our mandate.” According to Orji, the total revenue contributions from the sector in 2020 rose to N128.27 billion, an increase of over 54 per cent from the N74.85 billion recorded in 2019 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the reports revealed that the sector contributed N651.55 billion to government’s coffers within 13 years. The statement further disclosed that the, “sum of N8.89billion was shared to the federating units as solid minerals revenue in 2020. Breakdown of the figure shows that the Federal Government received N4.07billion (45.83 per cent), states and local governments received N2.07billion and N1.59billion (23.25%; 17.92%) respectively while N1.16 billion (13%) was recorded as derivation share. “The NEITI Independent Solid Minerals Industry Report tracked and reconciled financial flows in the sector, checked quantities of minerals produced, utilised and exported in 2020. “It also examined the governance and process issues in the sector, outlined key findings and made far-reaching recommendations that require urgent remedies.”

