NEITI Report: Oil firms remit N2.6trn after public hearing

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has said about N2.6 trillion have thus far been recovered from oil and gas. Orji who made this known yesterday in Abuja, during a Civil Society engagement on Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), validation coming up in January 2023, said the recovery was after a public hearing by the House of Representatives on its 2020 Oil and Gas Industry Audit Report. While disclosing that companies in the industry still owe the government $2.6 billion, he stressed the importance of having companies in Nigeria pay their taxes and rates as they do in other jurisdictions, to enable government have the needed revenue to finance development projects in the country. Recall that a NEITI report published earlier in the year had indicated that 55 companies operating in the petroleum sector owed the Federation $3.6 billion in unpaid royalties, taxes and license fees. He said: “The validation exercise is conducted every three years by the EITI for all its member countries.”
Related Articles
Kick out heads of defaulting MDAs, Senate tells FG
The Senate yesterday declared that heads of some of federal governmentowned ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) found wanting in the 2015 audit report, should be kicked out of office for failing to deliver on their mandates. The apex legislative chamber also threatened to publish names of such officials and the agencies when the final report […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu’s aide dies in auto crash
Omotayo Sanyaolu, the Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is dead. As gathered, Sanyaolu died in a lone auto crash in the Maryland area of the state during the early hours of Friday around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja. Confirming the incident in a statement, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
WARDC seeks community leaders’ support to end rape,
Following recent cases of rape in different parts of Nigeria, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), has called for partnership between government, institutions, Civil Society Organisations and community to end Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria. WARDC made the call in Lagos during the Capacitybuilding and consultative meeting with Grassroots women associations […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)