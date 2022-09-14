NEITI Report: Oil firms remit N2.6trn after public hearing

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has said about N2.6 trillion have thus far been recovered from oil and gas. Orji who made this known yesterday in Abuja, during a Civil Society engagement on Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), validation coming up in January 2023, said the recovery was after a public hearing by the House of Representatives on its 2020 Oil and Gas Industry Audit Report. While disclosing that companies in the industry still owe the government $2.6 billion, he stressed the importance of having companies in Nigeria pay their taxes and rates as they do in other jurisdictions, to enable government have the needed revenue to finance development projects in the country. Recall that a NEITI report published earlier in the year had indicated that 55 companies operating in the petroleum sector owed the Federation $3.6 billion in unpaid royalties, taxes and license fees. He said: “The validation exercise is conducted every three years by the EITI for all its member countries.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...