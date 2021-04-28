News

NEITI seeks resuscitation of IMTT to recover oil, gas sector remittances

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has called for resuscitation of the Inter- Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) set up by the Federal Government, to address the remedial issues in the oil and gas sector. Shortly after resuming office, Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, revealed that statutory recoverable revenues amounting to N69.51 billion and $5.31 billion were still outstanding from oil and gas companies. Speaking during a meeting with the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Mr. Idris Ahmed on Tuesday in Abuja, he urged him as chairman of the IMTT, to resuscitate the Task Team which has been inactive in the past five years. According to him, the IMTT was established by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), primarily to ensure that issues raised by the oil and gas, and solid minerals audit reports were quickly addressed by government agencies involved. He said: “The visit by the AGF is most encouraging to us in view of what we plan to do going forward. We want to work with all the agencies that either take custody of government funds, warehouse or manage them because majority of these funds come from the extractive industry

