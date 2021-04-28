NEITI seeks resuscitation of IMTT to recover oil, gas sector remittances

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has called for resuscitation of the Inter- Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) set up by the Federal Government, to address the remedial issues in the oil and gas sector. Shortly after resuming office, Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, revealed that statutory recoverable revenues amounting to N69.51 billion and $5.31 billion were still outstanding from oil and gas companies. Speaking during a meeting with the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Mr. Idris Ahmed on Tuesday in Abuja, he urged him as chairman of the IMTT, to resuscitate the Task Team which has been inactive in the past five years. According to him, the IMTT was established by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), primarily to ensure that issues raised by the oil and gas, and solid minerals audit reports were quickly addressed by government agencies involved. He said: “The visit by the AGF is most encouraging to us in view of what we plan to do going forward. We want to work with all the agencies that either take custody of government funds, warehouse or manage them because majority of these funds come from the extractive industry
Related Articles
Police arrest family of 8 for kidnapping in Ogun
The Police in Ogun State have arrested a family of eight persons over the alleged kidnap of eight people in Sagamu area of the state. Five members of the syndicate – Oweniwe Okpara and three of his children, namely; Samson Okpara, Bright Okpara and Eze Okpara as well as one Christian Ishaha and Emmanuel Joseph, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Ortom calls for aerial surveillance against criminals in Benue
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to support ground troops through aerial patrols in the fight against criminals in parts of the state. The governor made the call when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and his delegation at the Government House […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court remands two for murder in Ondo
A Magistrate Court sitting in Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has remanded two suspects for alleged murder. The two persons, Olaiya Tunde, 21, and Akinnuoye Festus, 24, were dragged before the court for killing one Pius Dada Omoniyi. The accused persons, who were said to have severed the head of the deceased, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)