NEITI tasks Nigerian firms on integrity, competence

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has urged Nigerian companies to adopt the principles of integrity and competence in handling and delivering on buisnesses and projects.

Orji who spoke at the official commissioning of TAC House on Thursday in Abuja, commended an Abuja based buisness firm, Taju Audu & Co, a member of the TGS Global Network, for displaying a high level of competence and integrity in handling the four audit cycles (2013, 2014, 2020 and 2021) of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, which had helped in NEITI’s mandate to ensure transparency in the oil and gas sector. He said: “We needed to come up with friendly spaces for local firms to come on board. At every stage this company was coming up strongly and it emerged the best.

Some of our international partners did not believe this job could be done locally. “They are currently handling our projects, we reengaged them because they did excellently well due to their competence and integrity. “I want indigenous forms to sum up courage to learn to deliver projects with intergrity and competence. Once money is assigned to you, use it judiciously for the purpose it is given to you.”

