News

NEITI tasks Nigerian firms on integrity, competence

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has urged Nigerian companies to adopt the principles of integrity and competence in handling and delivering on buisnesses and projects.

Orji who spoke at the official commissioning of TAC House on Thursday in Abuja, commended an Abuja based buisness firm, Taju Audu & Co, a member of the TGS Global Network, for displaying a high level of competence and integrity in handling the four audit cycles (2013, 2014, 2020 and 2021) of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, which had helped in NEITI’s mandate to ensure transparency in the oil and gas sector. He said: “We needed to come up with friendly spaces for local firms to come on board. At every stage this company was coming up strongly and it emerged the best.

Some of our international partners did not believe this job could be done locally. “They are currently handling our projects, we reengaged them because they did excellently well due to their competence and integrity. “I want indigenous forms to sum up courage to learn to deliver projects with intergrity and competence. Once money is assigned to you, use it judiciously for the purpose it is given to you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pantami: Reps to consider Elumelu’s motion if properly presented

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives has said it will attend to the call for the resignation of the minister for communication and digital economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, when it is properly presented before it Recall that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had ruled Elumelu out of order on Wednesday when he attempted […]
News

Kano Durbar Festival’ll promote culture-NTDC DG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, has promised to promote Nigerian culture through the Kano Durbar Festival. Coker spoke during a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at the forthcoming Kano Durbar Festival. Coker was accompanied on the visit by the Director, National […]
News

Edo 2020: Oshiomhole tenders apologies to Enigies over Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received the blessings of the Enigies (Dukes) in the Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 Governorship election.   Besides, immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, also yesterday apologized for endorsing Governor Godwin […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica