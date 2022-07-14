NEITI to unveil energy transition roadmap

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that there is an on-going move to unveil a roadmap for Nigeria’s engagements in the energy transition programme. NEITI Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who announced that the roadmap would be unveiled soonest during a workshop held in collaboration with Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) based in the United States, said it would be comprehensive in content.

While saying that the workshop was organised to seek the views and advice of NEITI’s board and senior management team as well as the collaboration of NRGI in relation to the subject matter, Orji explained that the collaboration with NRGI is part of NEITI’s ongoing stakeholders’ engagements aimed at developing the needed road map.

He said: “The transition from carbon-based energy to renewable energy has far-reaching implications for the global economy, particularly Nigeria. The implications for Nigeria, a highly natural resource revenues dependent country, are very huge, especially with regard to energy security, citizens’ livelihood, job opportunities and economic development.”

