NEITI to unveil energy transition roadmap

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed ongoing moves to unveil a roadmap on Nigeria’s engagements in the energy transition program.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who announced that the roadmap would be unveiled soonest during a workshop held in collaboration with Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) based in the United States, noted that it would be comprehensive in content.

While disclosing that the workshop was organised to seek the views and advice of NEITI’s Board and Senior Management Team as well as the collaboration of the NRGI in relation to the subject matter, Dr. Orji explained that the collaboration with the NRGI is part of NEITI’s ongoing stakeholders’ engagements aimed at developing the needed road map.

He said: “The transition from carbon-based energy to renewable energy has far-reaching implications for the global economy, particularly Nigeria. The implications for Nigeria, a highly natural resource revenues dependent country, are very huge, especially with regard to energy security, citizens livelihood, job opportunities and economic development.

“For us at NEITI, we have a legitimate interest and duty to help our country develop comprehensive content to guide its rule of engagements required to maximize the opportunities in energy transition while minimizing its associated risks.”

 

