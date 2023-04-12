Arts & Entertainments News

Neitizens Congratulate Mercy Chinwo For Her Baby Bump, New Project

It has been a celebration galore since netizens spot the baby bump of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo Blessed when she unveiled her big project.

Mercy Chinwo who recently released her ‘Confidence’ single off her EP, Elevation a few days ago has taken to her official Instagram page to appreciate her husband, Pastor Blessed by showering him with praises for mailing her new album a reality.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mercy Chinwo shared photos of her music video project with her husband, Blessed.

But after sharing the photos, Netizens were able to spot a visible bump when she released the teaser for her song’Wonder’.

Many took to her comment section to congratulate her on her project and the visible baby bump.

Cassifk: God did 🙌

morenikeji1💧: Your joy knows no bounds.

Ogah jennifer: “Double congratulations”

Bobo Osaro :“I can see that baby bump 💃💃 Mercy Chinwo the second, I’m coming to rub powder soon”

Emmanuel:congratulations ❤️

daniela: miracle baby😘

Moleka Jewel wrote: Double congratulations 🎈🎊 let’s prepare our  dancing shoes.

