Neitizens Reacts As Ada Jesus Undergo Nose Surgery (Video)

Netizens have reacted as Nigerian famous comedian and online influencer, Nons Miraj, better known as Ada Jesus underwent a Botox nose job surgery.

A viral video of Ada Jesus emerged on social media on Monday as she could be seen inducing the pain she gets from a nose job by her aesthetician to make her nose smaller and pointed.

In reaction to the video, many Nigerians who are not in support, mocked her saying pregnancy will reverse the effect by making it bigger than before, making it a useless choice.

Here are some reactions below,

 

