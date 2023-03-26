Nelson Iheagwam: Connecting Christians to God through Supernatural Class

Nelson Iheagwam, a pastor and Leader of Nelson Iheagwam Ministries has within a few years garnered more souls for Christ through the Supernatural Class sessions in Lagos.

Iheagwam who lives out his ultimate vision to see men in their multitude saved, trained and sent to do the same in the lives of others, shed more light on the “Supernatural Class,” and what attendees are expected to learn and experience.

He said: “Supernatural Class is a place where the word of God is taught accurately amongst other things. This is a meeting where God’s people are taught, and trained and the Supernatural element of Christianity is emphasised. By Supernatural elements, I don’t mean weird things, I mean things like the Spirit of God leading you, stirring you to grow in devotion to God and the love of God. It’s a Christian class where we learn biblically about the gifts and fruits of the Spirit. For everyone that has attended Supernatural Class, one expectation that has been met, and will be met for new attendees is every outworking of the Indwelling Spirit in the believer will be learnt and experienced. Ultimately, growing in your walk with God.”

Iheagwam who doubles as a gospel artiste also emphasized on the importance of Christians experiencing the supernatural encounters with God.

The soft spoken clergyman said, “Supernatural encounters with God are not the weird and spooky things we’ve seen or expect when we hear the word. For example, a lot of people believe that if you haven’t seen an Angel before, you haven’t encountered the Supernatural. However, the bible disputes this. If you are reading the Bible and praying, and the word of God is fired into your Spirit, that is a supernatural encounter. If you are praying, and God speaks to your heart, comforting you, that is Supernatural. I think we need to redefine what encounters may be. If you are fellowshipping with God and feeling the presence of God and growing spiritually, then yes, these encounters should be sought after, and you can experience it via daily studying God’s word and in prayer. Why should believers seek these things? I don’t think the believer has to seek a supernatural encounter, as you continually walk with God every day, you get to experience it and be able to point out landmarks in your life that are undeniably Supernatural. ”

Speaking on challenges faced in organizing the Supernatural Class, and how he had managed to scale through them, Nelson Iheagwam recalled his days of humble beginning.

“The challenge I had at the beginning, was the difficulty with many people being unable to commit to a work of God that was just starting. As the Lord began to help us, we grew, and have people serve God committedly with us. It is the Lord that has granted us the increase away from initial challenges,” he noted.

