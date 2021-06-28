Business

NEM grows gross premium by 12% to N22bn

Foremost underwriting firm, NEM Insurance Plc’s gross premium grew by 12 per cent from N19.8 billion generated in 2019 to N22 billion in 2020.

 

This is just as its gross claims also increased by 15 per cent from N7.3 billion in 2019 to N8.4 billion in 2020. Disclosing the figures at the company’s 51st Annual General Meeting in Lagos, the Chairman of the company, Dr Fidelis Ayebae, said despite all challenges, the company’s performance had been a consistent upward progression.

 

According to a further breakdown of the financial performance, the Net Premium earned during the period under review was N15.8 billion, representing 25 per cent increase over the preceding period of 2019, which recorded N12.6 billion.

 

Though the interest rate in commercial paper crashed, the company’s management was proactive enough to take the advantage of other investment opportunities to generate an income on investment of N1.004billion as against the previous income on investment in 2019 which was N878.2 million.

 

This resulted in an increase of about 14.3 per cent. In the same vein, the Net Claims expenses of N6.05 billion incurred in 2020 was 53 per cent higher than that of the preceding period, which recorded N3.9billion.

 

The Net Claims ratio for the period under review was 27 per cent as against that of 2019 that was 21 per cent. While the Group’s Profit After Tax (PAT) for the preceding period was N2.4 billion, the sum of N5.08billion was  recorded in the reporting period;, representing an increase of 112 per cent.

 

The parent company also recorded an increase of 113 per cent PAT over the preceding period. That is N2.4 billion was generated in 2019 against N5.08billion in 2020.

 

The assets of the organization also recorded some growth as there were increases of N5.9billion, N5.5billion and N4.2billion in the Group’s Financial Assets, Total Assets and Total Equity respectively.

 

Also, the parent company had increases of N5.9billion; N5.5billion and N4.3billion in Financial Assets, Total Assets and Total Equity respectively. The board also recommended a dividend of 9 kobo per ordinary share.

 

On his part, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Tope Smart, said despite the difficult terrain, the company showed resilience and was able to post impressive results.

