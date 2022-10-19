NEMA: 4,885 households ravaged by flooding in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Wednesday revealed that, no fewer than 4,885 households have been ravaged by the recent flood incidents in Ogun State.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, disclosed this in Abeokuta, the state capital at the presentation of relief materials to the state government for distribution to the victims across the state.

Ahmed, who spoke through the Director, Special Duties, NEMA, Dr Bandele Onimode, said the development had resulted in loss of lives, human displacement, loss of means of livelihood and socio-economic dislocation.

The state government had few months ago warned residents living in flood-prone communities to relocate to avoid flood disaster.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya gave the warning following the predictions of the Nigeria Meteorology Agency’s (NIMETS) on this year’s rain.

Giving an assessment of the flood incidents in the state, the NEMA DG said: “Several houses were destroyed while cultivated hectares of farmlands were also submerged.”

Ahmed noted that, several states of the federation, including Ogun, had suffered widespread flood disasters in the past few weeks.

