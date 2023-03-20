NEMA advises Nigerians to leverage insurance for protection

As severe fire outbreaks continue to ravage some major markets across the country and the anticipated stormy weather in the coming months, the management of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised everyone to leverage insurance for protection against losses. Blaming the rising rate of fire incidents in markets on the extremely dry weather before the rainy season, the agency urged that Nigerians should leverage insurance policies to safeguard and protect their properties and businesses as a form of risk transfer mechanism.

In a statement by NEMA DG, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, he stated that fire, like any other disaster, had been part of human existence, but the frequency and impacts of this in recent weeks have necessitated a serious concern and call for action by all stakeholders. According to.him, “in December last year, I had the cause to alert the public to the dangers of fire disasters during the dry season.

“As with the onset of the dry season, the present onset of the rainy season is also characterised by typical windstorms that easily propagate combustible matter in form of dry vegetation and agricultural wastes. “The best firefighting technique is prevention. The best way to prevent a fire is to create awareness and develop a culture of safety and resilience among authorities, communities and individual members of the public.” He added that emergency agencies and media should help spread awareness and prepare Nigerians with the necessary response needed, including insurance, stating that “efforts should aim at measures and procedures for averting fire outbreaks, early detection and timely response to save lives and minimise damage and economic losses. “All hands must be on deck to reduce fire disasters and all associated human and material losses across Nigeria. “Government agencies, corporate organisations, private businesses and individuals should endeavour to leverage insurance companies to safeguard and protect their property and businesses as a form of risk transfer in case of fire.”

