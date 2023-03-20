Business

NEMA advises Nigerians to leverage insurance for protection

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As severe fire outbreaks continue to ravage some major markets across the country and the anticipated stormy weather in the coming months, the management of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised everyone to leverage insurance for protection against losses. Blaming the rising rate of fire incidents in markets on the extremely dry weather before the rainy season, the agency urged that Nigerians should leverage insurance policies to safeguard and protect their properties and businesses as a form of risk transfer mechanism.

In a statement by NEMA DG, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, he stated that fire, like any other disaster, had been part of human existence, but the frequency and impacts of this in recent weeks have necessitated a serious concern and call for action by all stakeholders. According to.him, “in December last year, I had the cause to alert the public to the dangers of fire disasters during the dry season.

“As with the onset of the dry season, the present onset of the rainy season is also characterised by typical windstorms that easily propagate combustible matter in form of dry vegetation and agricultural wastes. “The best firefighting technique is prevention. The best way to prevent a fire is to create awareness and develop a culture of safety and resilience among authorities, communities and individual members of the public.” He added that emergency agencies and media should help spread awareness and prepare Nigerians with the necessary response needed, including insurance, stating that “efforts should aim at measures and procedures for averting fire outbreaks, early detection and timely response to save lives and minimise damage and economic losses. “All hands must be on deck to reduce fire disasters and all associated human and material losses across Nigeria. “Government agencies, corporate organisations, private businesses and individuals should endeavour to leverage insurance companies to safeguard and protect their property and businesses as a form of risk transfer in case of fire.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

U.S. stocks spiral over Federal Reserve policy fear

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

U.S. stocks spiraled on Friday as fears of aggressive Federal Reserve policy had equity markets pace towards a big weekly loss and Treasury yields continue a perilous climb to fresh highs. The benchmark S&P 500 plunged 2.1 per cent, testing its June 16 low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 600 points, or 2 per […]
Business

Covid-19: Sterling Bank partners Lagos on mass vaccination

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of efforts to ramp up the vaccination of people against the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, Sterling Bank Plc has announced a partnership with the Lagos State Government to launch a vaccination campaign that will enable individuals to book for their vaccinations at private hospitals by visiting: http://lagosvaccine. com.   Organisations are also encouraged to […]
Business

NB to partner Lagos on greenery project

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Board and Management of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has reaffirmed the commitment of the company to continue to partner with the Lagos State government in achieving a green landscape in the Iganmu area of the state. This was disclosed by the new Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi, during a courtesy visit […]

Leave a Reply