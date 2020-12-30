Metro & Crime

NEMA begins distribution of food items to flood victims in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has began the distribution of food items and building materials to the 2020 flood victims in the eight local government areas of the state.
Distributing the food items on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Head of Operations, NEMA Edo Operation Office, Dahiru Yusuf, said the items donated were only for the 2020 flood victims.
Yusuf, said the distribution became neccesary because most of the items will start spoiling, especially the food items.
He, said they were still expecting more items, to be distributed to the flood victims, in Bayelsa.
Yusuf, explained that they were moving the items to the local government headquarters, where they will be sharedto the various communities that were mostly affected.
He said: “The items will be shared according to the most affected areas, while those that are less affected will receive less.
“We urge them to share it without being biased. Let it get to the affected victims in there areas,” he said.
He stated that the distribution was carried out in conjunction with Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)
The items distributed included rice, millet, beans, garri, cooking stoves, cement, roofing sheets among others.

