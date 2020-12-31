Metro & Crime

NEMA distributes relief items to Bayelsa flood victims

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday began the distribution of food items and building materials to the 2020 flood victims in the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State. Distributing the food items in Yenagoa, the NEMA Head of Operation, Edo Operation Office, Dahiru Yusuf, said the materials were only for the 2020 flood victims. Yusuf said the distribution became necessary because most of the items, especially the food items, would soon get spoilt.

He said they were still expecting more items to be distributed to the flood victims. Yusuf explained that they were moving the items to the local government headquarters, where they would be shared to the various communities that were mostly affected.

He said: “The items will be shared according to the most affected areas, while those that are less affected will receive little. “We urge them to share the items without bias. Let it get to the affected victims in their areas.” Yusuf added that the distribution was carried out in conjunction with Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). The items distributed were rice, millets, beans, garri, cooking stoves, cement, and roofing zincs among others.

