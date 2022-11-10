Metro & Crime

NEMA donates assorted grains, relief materials to Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over foods and other items to the Kwara State Government under the Federal Government Special intervention of assorted grains and approved relief materials for distribution to persons affected by flood and other natural and human induced disasters in 2022.

“I am glad to say that with assessments conducted and reports to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve Stock for distribution to states of the federation and the FCT,” Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed announced at the event held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Thursday.

“You will all agree with me that in the last couple of months some states of Nigeria, including Kwara, have suffered widespread flood disasters. The unfortunate flood incidents have resulted in loss of lives, human displacement and the loss of means of livelihood socio-economic dislocation.”

Represented by the Deputy Director ICT and Technical Director to NEMA DG, Sani Lokoja, the DG said NEMA’s operations office in Minna has continuously worked with the Kwara State Emergency Management (KWASEMA) to conduct damage and loss assessments to guide relief intervention to persons in need of support in Kwara State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos Taskforce impounds 60 motorcycles, arrest 20 suspects

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…19 vehicles,43 tricycles also impounded   Nemesis has caught up with suspected miscreants who use okada operations as a guise to perpetuate their nefarious activities, as the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, said they busted their hideouts and arrested about 20 of them.   This was even as the Taskforce […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct wealthy businessman in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Police in Kano on Friday said they have launched a massive manhunt to rescue a wealthy businessman kidnapped by bandits from his store on Thursday night. DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, police spokesman, told reporters that the incident occurred at Kore town near Dambatta 60km north of Kano at around 10.30 […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Cult members planning to unleash terror Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state. The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica