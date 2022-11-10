NEMA donates assorted grains, relief materials to Kwara

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over foods and other items to the Kwara State Government under the Federal Government Special intervention of assorted grains and approved relief materials for distribution to persons affected by flood and other natural and human induced disasters in 2022.

“I am glad to say that with assessments conducted and reports to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve Stock for distribution to states of the federation and the FCT,” Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed announced at the event held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Thursday.

“You will all agree with me that in the last couple of months some states of Nigeria, including Kwara, have suffered widespread flood disasters. The unfortunate flood incidents have resulted in loss of lives, human displacement and the loss of means of livelihood socio-economic dislocation.”

Represented by the Deputy Director ICT and Technical Director to NEMA DG, Sani Lokoja, the DG said NEMA’s operations office in Minna has continuously worked with the Kwara State Emergency Management (KWASEMA) to conduct damage and loss assessments to guide relief intervention to persons in need of support in Kwara State.

