NEMA donates N80m worth of relief to flood victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated over N80 million worth of relief materials to victims of flood and landslide disasters in Abia State to enable them cushion the effect of the disaster.

Mr Evans Ugoh, head of Imo/Abia Operations office of NEMA confirmed this on Wednesday in Owerri.

He said the beneficiaries of the relief are victims of flood and landslide disasters in Umuokom autonomous community in Ikwuano LGA, Umunkpeyi-Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South LGA and Amaeke-Ibeku in Umuahia North.

Ugoh mentioned some of the relief items donated to include 525 bags of rice, 525 bags of beans, 525 bags of garri, and 180 bags of iodized salt.

He said other items included 1,000 mattresses, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mosquito nets and 1,000 nylon mats among others.

He said: “I want to confirm to you that the Owerri Operations office on behalf of the DG NEMA Mohammed Mohammed has concluded distribution of relief items to victims of landslide and flood in Abia state.

“We donated relief materials worth over N80 million and we are doing this in fulfilment of our mandate and with the kind approval of the NEMA DG, so we believe that with this, the effect of the disaster would be cushioned.”

