Metro & Crime

NEMA donates N80m worth of relief to flood victims

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated over N80 million worth of relief materials to victims of flood and landslide disasters in Abia State to enable them cushion the effect of the disaster.
Mr Evans Ugoh, head of Imo/Abia Operations office of NEMA confirmed this on Wednesday in Owerri.
He said the beneficiaries of the relief are victims of flood and landslide disasters in Umuokom autonomous community in Ikwuano LGA, Umunkpeyi-Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South LGA and Amaeke-Ibeku in Umuahia North.
Ugoh mentioned some of the relief items donated to include 525 bags of rice, 525 bags of beans, 525 bags of garri, and 180 bags of iodized salt.
He said other items included 1,000 mattresses, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mosquito nets and 1,000 nylon mats among others.
He said: “I want to confirm to you that the Owerri Operations office on behalf of the DG NEMA Mohammed Mohammed has concluded distribution of relief items to victims of landslide and flood in Abia state.
“We donated relief materials worth over N80 million and we are doing this in fulfilment of our mandate and with the kind approval of the NEMA DG, so we believe that with this, the effect of the disaster would be cushioned.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police hastily paraded Evans as kidnapper without statement, lawyer argues

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Mr Victor Okpara, the defence counsel to an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, Thursday told the court that the police hastily paraded his client without him formally giving a statement to the authorities. Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong before an Ikeja Special offences Court, Lagos for […]
Metro & Crime

Catholic priest in Enugu dies from COVID-19 complications

Posted on Author Reporter

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following COVID-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre. Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged money laundering: ICPC arrests bank officials, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of a primary school teacher, Mrs. Roseline Uche Egbuha, three staff of a new generation bank, as well as a lawyer over alleged money laundering to the tune of N550 million. Spokesperson of the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, made the disclosure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: