NEMA donates relief materials to flood victims in A’Ibom

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to the 2022 affected flood victims in Akwa Ibom State to ameliorate their sufferings. NEMA Director General, Mustapha Ahmed, during the distribution in Uyo, said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of the relief materials to the state as part of Federal Government’s efforts to come to the needs of citizens in difficult times. Ahmed, who was represented by the Director, Disaster Risk Reduction in NEMA, Dr Daniel Obot, said the 2022 flood requires proactive measures from governments at all levels to take deliberate action that would lead to substantial reduction of flood disaster risk and loss of lives and property

 

