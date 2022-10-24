Metro & Crime

NEMA receives 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National E m e r g e n c y M a n a g e – ment Agency (NEMA), has received 542 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Head, Press Unit, NEMA, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, confirmed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

 

According to him, the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on board Max Air Chartered flight at 4:29 am He added that the returnees included 79 males, 460 females and three infants.

 

He added that the returnees were screened by health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by the Nigerian Immigration Service, before being given a token to aid their transportation to their destinations by NEMA.

Earlier, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, admonished them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens. Ahmed, who was represented by the Director of Finance and Account of the agency, Mr Sani Jiba, added that the Federal Government had approved the evac-  uation and provision of the token to support their movement back to their various homes.

The Consul General of Nigeria in Dubai, Amb. Atinuke Mohammed, who accompanied the returnees back to the country, appreciated the Federal Government for the special intervention in the safe evacuation of the citizens.

The returnees were received by officials of NEMA, Airport officials, security agencies, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), NAPTIP, NIDCOM, NDLEA, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Custom Service, NCDC, Port Health Services, among others

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: One feared dead in Lagos as Alaba traders confront Area Boys

Posted on Author Reporter

    One person was feared dead in Alaba area of Lagos State following a clash between traders at Alaba Market and Area Boys. The confrontation, which began in the early hours of Wednesday, led to the closure of the market as traders refused to open. According to information, the Area Boys in the early […]
Metro & Crime

Six die, seven injured in multiple road crash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Six persons on Wednesday night lost their lives in a multiple road accident that occured in Ondo State. The fatal auto crash occurred in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state along the busy Ilesa-Akure highway. Apart from the six people, who died in the auto crash, seven others were said have […]
Metro & Crime

Several injured as tanker explodes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several persons sustained injuries on Thursday night, following a tanker explosion that occurred in Ikeja, Lagos state. According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the explosion was felt inside buildings in the government residential area (GRA) axis of Ikeja. As of the time of this report, it wasn’t clear what caused the tanker to explode. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica