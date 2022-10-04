NEMA urges South-South LGs to relocate residents of flooded communities

….buildings, fish ponds, pig farms destroyed by flooding

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has appealed to Local Government authorities of communities affected by flooding in the South-South region of the country to relocate residents to safe, higher grounds. The Zonal Coordinator, NEMA, South-South, Mr Godwin Tepikor, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Tepikor said that the agency’s zonal office carried out assessment on the flooding predicted areas and observed that some communities such as Akinfa, Amasoma,Ayama in Bayelsa had been submerged by flood.

He disclosed that Anibucha, Okuzi, Aga, Ugede and Aniekpe communities in Rivers had also been submerged. The coordinator said that the flood affected farmlands, fish ponds, pig farms, crops, sources of drinking water and household property.

He said: “We observed that economic trees and sources of livelihood in the areas were affected. So, it is expected that government at all levels should come together and ensure that they assist the people.

“On our part, we have put measures in place in the 36 states of the federation to mitigate the impact of flooding. “So we expect the states in the flood predicted area, especially in South-South to act and mitigate the impact of the flooding on the people.

“NEMA expects that the states involved should be prepared by now by mapping out safe grounds, in collaboration with NEMA for the affected communities.” He said that the agency would continue to monitor rising water level across the predicted states in the zone as well as the level of preparedness of the states

