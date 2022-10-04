Metro & Crime

NEMA urges South-South LGs to relocate residents of flooded communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

….buildings, fish ponds, pig farms destroyed by flooding

 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has appealed to Local Government authorities of communities affected by flooding in the South-South region of the country to relocate residents to safe, higher grounds. The Zonal Coordinator, NEMA, South-South, Mr Godwin Tepikor, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Tepikor said that the agency’s zonal office carried out assessment on the flooding predicted areas and observed that some communities such as Akinfa, Amasoma,Ayama in Bayelsa had been submerged by flood.

He disclosed that Anibucha, Okuzi, Aga, Ugede and Aniekpe communities in Rivers had also been submerged. The coordinator said that the flood affected farmlands, fish ponds, pig farms, crops, sources of drinking water and household property.

He said: “We observed that economic trees and sources of livelihood in the areas were affected. So, it is expected that government at all levels should come together and ensure that they assist the people.

“On our part, we have put measures in place in the 36 states of the federation to mitigate the impact of flooding. “So we expect the states in the flood predicted area, especially in South-South to act and mitigate the impact of the flooding on the people.

“NEMA expects that the states involved should be prepared by now by mapping out safe grounds, in collaboration with NEMA for the affected communities.” He said that the agency would continue to monitor rising water level across the predicted states in the zone as well as the level of preparedness of the states

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Buhari’s aide to critics: I’ve brought roads to A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Solomon Enang during the weekend debunked allegations from the Akwa Ibom government that he not attracted any project to the state in his 20 years in the corridors of power saying that he has influenced not less than 70 kilometres of road projects […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabsfakesoldierwithdrugs, 16 walkie-talkie, multiplesimcards, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…recovers imported liquid cannabis, cocaine   Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima and accomplice, one Himisu Adamu, while conveying drugs, ammunition and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna State.   The suspects were arrested by patrol team of NDLEA officers along Gwagwalada Expressway, Abuja on […]
Metro & Crime

Mob lynches father of three mistaken for robber

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…victim’s family cries for justice An angry mob has beaten a 45-year-old carpenter, Mr. Olufalayi Obadare, to death at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. A witness said the father of three was killed about 5p.m., on Wednesday when some youths, who mistook him for a robber, descended on Obadare for roaming the streets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica