NEMA warns about more devastating flood in 2023

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday warned that there would be more devastating flooding in Nigeria in 2023 if all levels of government fail to take precautions.

Director-General Mustapha Mohammed, who gave the warning at the 2023 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on Special Duties, lamented that early warnings given to the states in 2022 by the agency were ignored, resulting in devastating effects in all affected areas.

He said: “Let me also use this opportunity to prevail on the committee to intervene on our behalf. “We have written to states several times.

This flood is still coming in 2023. They must be advised early to set up SEMA and local emergency committees and fund them adequately.

“We gave a similar warning last year but our advice was ignored.”

He explained that the Federal Government had opened up the nation’s silos and released 12,000 tonnes of grains already, which were shared with all the 36 states of the federation, noting that state governments needed to do more in disaster management instead of abandoning it to the Federal Governmen

