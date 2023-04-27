NEMA Warns Drivers, School Owners As Flood Takes Over Some Streets

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday issued a stern warning to the general public, particularly school owners to always ensure that rainwater deposits have receded from the streets before opening their gates for pupils to go home.

“Residents of Lagos State are enjoined to take utmost precautions to avoid dangers as a result of torrential rainfall being witnessed presently”, the statement issued by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye partly read.

According to the statement, a mid-day rainfall had resulted in flash floods in parts of the state but emergency responders are on stand-by “to respond to any emergencies that may arise

Streets in areas like Agege and Ipaja, Ayobo, Aboru, Agbele, and Ekoro, in Alimosho local government area were filled with rainwater as NEMA officials were seen directing human and vehicular movement, monitoring the situation, “ready to respond to any distress that may arise.

He strongly advised School proprietors and teachers to keep the children under their custody till at least 30 minutes after rainfall before the children should be released.

“This is to safeguard the children from playing in the rainwater on their way home.

After the flash flooding, which will not last beyond 30 minutes, it will be safe for the children to find their way home.

“Drivers are hereby warned to exercise patience as highways have been blocked.

“People should avoid taking refuge in a makeshift shelter as the place can be washed off by floods.” The statement concluded.