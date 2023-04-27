News

NEMA Warns Drivers, School Owners As Flood Takes Over Some Streets

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)  on Thursday issued a stern warning to the general public, particularly school owners to always ensure that rainwater deposits have receded from the streets before opening their gates for pupils to go home.

“Residents of Lagos State are enjoined to take utmost precautions to avoid dangers as a result of torrential rainfall being witnessed presently”, the statement issued by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye partly read.

According to the statement, a mid-day rainfall had resulted in flash floods in parts of the state but emergency responders are on stand-by “to respond to any emergencies that may arise

Streets in areas like Agege and Ipaja, Ayobo, Aboru, Agbele, and Ekoro, in Alimosho local government area were filled with rainwater as NEMA officials were seen directing human and vehicular movement, monitoring the situation, “ready to respond to any distress that may arise.

He strongly advised School proprietors and teachers to keep the children under their custody till at least 30 minutes after rainfall before the children should be released.

“This is to safeguard the children from playing in the rainwater on their way home.
After the flash flooding, which will not last beyond 30 minutes, it will be safe for the children to find their way home.

“Drivers are hereby warned to exercise patience as highways have been blocked.

“People should avoid taking refuge in a makeshift shelter as the place can be washed off by floods.” The statement concluded.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Afenifere berates Buhari over comment on trekking from Lagos to Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s gloating on infrastructure his administration provided for Nigeria as another indication that those in the corridors of power do not seem to be in touch with the present reality in the country. Recall that President Buhari on Tuesday, February 22, said if not for the […]
News

Right abuse: NITDA goes tough on data firms

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

    The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it will no longer tolerate abuse of data users’ right in Nigeria, especially those flagrantly breaching data protection laws.   NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja at a virtual media briefing to kick off this year’s World Data Privacy Week. […]
News

2023: PDP rakes in N486m from presidential forms

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*As Obi joins race for ticket The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has garnered a total sum of N486 million from the 13 aspirants who have so far purchased its presidential nomination form for the May 28 primary. The 13 aspirants, 12 males and one female, paid N40 million each for expression of interest and nomination […]

Leave a Comment