NEMA warns Jalingo residents of imminent flood

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday called on Jalingo residents to avoid settlements along riverine areas. Head of Search and Rescue Unit, NEMA Operation’s Office in Yol, Mr. Igue Terungw, made the call at the sensitisation programme for this year’s flood, warning alert in Jalingo local government.

He noted that recent survey has shown that there is an impending flood and warned those living at the banks of the river Benue to relocate. Terungwa stressed the need for residents to be enlightened about the risk involved in flooding and advised the public to desist from consumption of flood water, pointing out that the water could be contaminated.

He advised residents to use alternative sources of water after flood, adding that flood could bring reptiles from distance locations, urging residents to be vigilant about their environment before, during and after flooding. Terungwa said the agency had initiated the awareness campaign to prevent human disaster and to forestall negative impact of flooding to communities.

Like this: Like Loading...