News

NEMA warns Jalingo residents of imminent flood

Posted on Author Ben Adaji Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday called on Jalingo residents to avoid settlements along riverine areas. Head of Search and Rescue Unit, NEMA Operation’s Office in Yol, Mr. Igue Terungw, made the call at the sensitisation programme for this year’s flood, warning alert in Jalingo local government.

He noted that recent survey has shown that there is an impending flood and warned those living at the banks of the river Benue to relocate. Terungwa stressed the need for residents to be enlightened about the risk involved in flooding and advised the public to desist from consumption of flood water, pointing out that the water could be contaminated.

He advised residents to use alternative sources of water after flood, adding that flood could bring reptiles from distance locations, urging residents to be vigilant about their environment before, during and after flooding. Terungwa said the agency had initiated the awareness campaign to prevent human disaster and to forestall negative impact of flooding to communities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu rewards school, students with vehicle, prizes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented a brand new bus to Model Secondary School, Nsukka, in recognition of the school’s outstanding performance in the 2019 President’s Teachers & Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) of the Federal Ministry of Education. The state government also promoted the principal of the school, Mr. Obi Ezeugwuori to Principal […]
News

El-Rufai tasks monarchs on peace in Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has challenged traditional rulers in the state to support security agencies to uphold peace and harmony in their communities. El Rufai also asked them to offer inclusive leadership to all persons, who live in their domain, affirming that the government’s principle of citizenship is based on residence. El-Rufai, […]
News

1,715 patients discharged in one week as NCDC confirms 452 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery toll has maintained a steady record with more than 1,700 people discharged in the past seven days. With 229 people discharged on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries across the country is now 7,338. New cases also recorded another slight decrease with 452 new infections confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: