NEMA warns of more devastating flooding in 2023

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Monday, warned that there would be more devastating flooding in Nigeria next year, if the government at all levels failed to take necessary precautions.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Mohammed, gave the caution at the 2023 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on Special Duties, lamenting that early warnings given to the states in 2022 by the agency were ignored, resulting in the devastating effects in all affected areas.

His words: “Let me also use this opportunity to prevail on the committee to intervene on our behalf. We have written to states several times. This flood is still coming in 2023. They must be advised early to set up SEMA and local emergency committee and fund them adequately. We gave similar warning last year but our advices were ignored.”

He explained that the Federal Government had opened up the nation’s silos and released 12,000 tonnes of grains already, which were shared to all the 36 states of the federation, noting that state governments needed to do more in disaster management instead of abandoning it to the Federal Government.

The DG appealed to the National Assembly, to help inform the states early enough to avoid another devastating effect, saying that NEMA lacked adequate personnel to handle disaster management across all the states of the federation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...