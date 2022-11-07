Metro & Crime

NEMA warns of more devastating flooding in 2023

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Monday, warned that there would be more devastating flooding in Nigeria next year, if the government at all levels failed to take necessary precautions.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Mohammed, gave the caution at the 2023 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on Special Duties, lamenting that early warnings given to the states in 2022 by the agency were ignored, resulting in the devastating effects in all affected areas.

His words: “Let me also use this opportunity to prevail on the committee to intervene on our behalf. We have written to states several times. This flood is still coming in 2023. They must be advised early to set up SEMA and local emergency committee and fund them adequately. We gave similar warning last year but our advices were ignored.”

He explained that the Federal Government had opened up the nation’s silos and released 12,000 tonnes of grains already, which were shared to all the 36 states of the federation, noting that state governments needed to do more in disaster management instead of abandoning it to the Federal Government.

The DG appealed to the National Assembly, to help inform the states early enough to avoid another devastating effect, saying that NEMA lacked adequate personnel to handle disaster management across all the states of the federation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Students protest fuel, electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Students in Ogun State yesterday protested the increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.   The students, under aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), described […]
Metro & Crime

Two police officers shot dead in Kogi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Two police officers on duty were reported to have been killed by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers at a checkpoint in Kabba Local Government Area of Kogi State. The policemen were said to have been gunned down at Origa checkpoint along the Kabba- Iyara road at about 5 pm on […]
Metro & Crime

Only 35% of vaccines have been assessed, 4% of Bayelsans vaccinated – Breakthrough Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa As vaccination against COVID-19 goes on in other states of the federation, Bayelsa State has been identified as having accessed only 35% of the vaccines while only 4% of the total population are said to been vaccinated in the mass vaccination response campaign. This was revealed on Tuesday in Yenagoa during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica