News

NEMA: Where Habib is redefining governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The flooding experienced in some parts of the country had devastating effects. People were displaced, sources of livelihood were destroyed, and in some instances, lives were lost. Indeed it was a challenging period in the country as socio-economic activities were also disrupted.

Flooding, like other natural disasters, are sometimes beyond our control; however, what is imperative is the preparedness to mitigate the effect of such disasters in affected communities, and the emphasis has always been on mitigating and minimizing the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

This brings me to the recent operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). I have had some reservations about the preparedness of NEMA to address natural disasters in the country. This is on the heels of the not-so-pleasant news that has characterized its operations in times past, where the agency was bedevilled with numerous issues that undermined its operational effectiveness.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was established via Act 12, as amended by Act 50 of 1999, to manage disasters in Nigeria by formulating policies on all activities relating to disaster management and coordinating the plans and programmes for efficient and effective response to disasters at the national level.

The recent flooding experienced in parts of the country and the response by NEMA are noteworthy. For once, we saw a well-coordinated disaster management regime that indeed buttressed the point that the leadership of NEMA got it right with how it responded to mitigate the disaster.

I recall sometime last year when Ahmed Mustapha Habib was appointed as the agency’s director general. There were reservations in some quarters concerning his ability to deliver on the job considering the agency’s sensitivity in the country. I also recall that one of the first decisions made was to understand the issues that hindered NEMA from carrying out its mandate effectively.

It is therefore not surprising that in a year; an agency that had been bedevilled with numerous issues is now refocused and strategically positioned to address national emergencies in the country. I gathered that this feat didn’t come on a platter of gold, as much effort went into making NEMA what it is today. Of course, the transparency and accountability aspect was very critical and meant that leadership must be by example.

I believe the NEMA DG understood this complexity hence his emphasis in this regard which has paid off handsomely with the era of diversion of relief materials and other essentials for victims of disasters in the country now a thing of the past. The DG was also able to establish that it wasn’t business as usual with the agency’s funds.

Those in the know of the new regime in NEMA would attest that since the coming of Ahmed Mustapha Habib, the operations of NEMA, which was literally on life support, have bounced to life with structures and mechanisms that address malaise, redundancy and operational ineffectiveness.

NEMA today is a hub of activities that has bolstered confidence in stakeholders and development partners. The handling of the recent flood disaster is an example of what Nigerians should expect moving forward. This is not to say it is Uhuru. However, the indices point in the right direction with regard to our preparedness for mitigating the effects of emergencies brought about by natural and artificial disasters across the country.

What Ahmed Mustapha Habib did differently is the provision of purposeful leadership, which has consequently translated to the many gains recorded in the operations of NEMA. This also reinforces the notion that sound leadership is essential in our quest for sustainable growth and development in the country. Those in leadership positions must rise above sentiments and self-gains in discharging their duties. They must see the bigger picture, which remains in the country’s interest and consequently understand that leadership is about service in every sense of it.

The Ahmed Mustapha Habib example at NEMA is a commendable one. He has displayed foresight and a solid commitment to introduce and sustain laudable reforms in emergency and disaster management in the country. This is yielding the needed results as we are all witness to how NEMA coordinated efforts towards mitigating the effect of the flood disaster.

We saw search and rescue efforts at their best. We also saw the effective distribution of relief items to affected communities very transparently, unlike in times past. We also have witnessed renewed support from the international community through the donation of relief items for flood victims across the country.

Ahmed Mustapha Habib no doubt redefined governance through his leadership strides at NEMA. The onus lies on critical stakeholders to support this visionary leader burning with a passion for service to the country.

Ezra, a public affairs commentator wrote this piece from Yenegoa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Afenifere to ACF: You can’t threaten Yoruba with war

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere yesterday described as hypocritical the statement by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on the clashes in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State over the activities of Fulani herdsmen.   In a statement issued by organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, and titled, ‘ACF hypocritical tears’, Afenifere said never would […]
News

We’re committed to credible election –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is committed to credible election in the October 31 byelections across the country. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message to staff of the commission, commended them for the successful conduct of the Ondo governorship election. “We remain committed to credible elections as we conduct the […]
News Top Stories

Niger gov confirms death of two soldiers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has confirmed the death of two soldiers and some injured in the recent Kagara attack.   Bello gave the confirmation when he visited 12 of the injured soldiers receiving treatment at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital, Minna. Speaking to journalists, the governor said the injured soldiers were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica