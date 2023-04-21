NEMA’s warns as flood disaster looms in Onitsha

Hindsight

Theophilus Maduekwe, a retired Civil servant, sat at the balcony of his house going through the dailies when the roaring of the thunder jerked the area and rain splattered the roof tops. Signs of an imminent storm were unmistakable. So Maduekwe, with his heart in his mouth, shouted at family members to get prepared for a heavy downpour. A rainstorm was the worst nightmare of the residents of Onitsha North and South local government areas. Last year’s rainy season was like hell on earth for them, as several buildings were submerged by flood rain and millions of naira were lost by both traders and residents in the area. Apparently Onitsha as the most populous commercial city in the South East has been at the receiving end of the menace of flood disasters no thanks to the nucleated settlements occasioned by illegal structures blocking the drainage lines, water channels and cluttering floodplains. As at last year, a conservative figure of 122 buildings were affected by the disaster which ravaged the area and reportedly claimed three lives.

Diverse issues

At Ozomagala, Modebelu, Ose foodstuff market and the factory roads towards Ogbaru local government area which sits at the fringe of the River Niger, it has been a gory tale of woes for the firms, markets and residential buildings in the area. Recently Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state launched the program of Operation Green and Clean Areas across the state which was Flagged off in Onitsha. According to Soludo, the respective local government Chairmen should as a matter of policy ensure that obstacles that had been the bane of this program must be eradicated providing the green vegetation area, the needed free flow of water to the River Niger. Consequent upon this government directive, the Chairman Onitsha South local government area, Mr Emeka Orji sent the bulldozers on a simple mission of demolishing all illegal structures blocking the drains and waterways as well as desilting the channels and canals that had been blocked for decades by heaps of refuse dumped indiscriminately by the residents.

Buildings affected

In the last three months, a total of 32 buildings have been demolished by the earth moving machines bringing down illegal structures and clearing drains and water channels. According to Orji, the exercise is geared towards disabusing the earlier notion that Onitsha is uninhabitable and that the town cannot be returned to its past glory. “We have the backing of the governor to carry out this job and we don’t want to know who you are, as long as your structure is constituting an environmental nuisance, the needful will be done. Nobody is above the law.” “Most of the owners of those illegal structures are aware that their buildings did not get the official approval from the relevant authorities before mobilizing to site and they just bribed their way through and fake approvals were made and they commenced work ” “We had a case where the landlord was complaining that he has papers and wants to institute a case against government and when those papers got to the authorities, it was discovered that there is no record or even evidence of approval and the names on the paper were not known to the offices concerned”

Govt’s position Speaking

also, Assistant to Orji on Special Duties, Mazi Paul Onuachalla, described the activities as an emergency situation, adding that the council authorities have the backing of Governor Charles Soludo in that regard. “The illegal structures menace is a huge challenge in Onitsha South local government area given the commercial activities in the area and the demolition is going on to clear all the drains and get them working again” “These drains were constructed by past administrations and the chairman was born and brought up in Onitsha so he knows all the areas and master plan of the town” He recalled that; “There was a case in Ochanga when flood sacked almost all the residents in that area because a lot of buildings encroached on the master plan and some people built removable structures while others built permanent structures.” “Onitsha South by its topography is unique and we are at the receiving end of the water from Onitsha North and Idemili North local government areas before getting to the River Niger” *We have virtually all the major markets in Onitsha North and South local government areas such as Ochanga, Head Bridge, Bida, Sokoto road main markets and the mountain of refuse at Bida road which has become a sorry sight for about twenty years now has disappeared now and the place and it’s residents are happy to enjoy this cozy environment”he said.

LG’s approach

The Council area had also contracted two firms to ensure speedy evacuation of the refuse. According to the representative of Pinnacle Environmental Services, we have been prompt in the evacuation of the refuse and we evacuate to the dump site five times in a day and we also belong to a WhatsApp forum where these issues are discussed and any information that comes in we get it from there and act immediately” Similarly Tip Line Services, one of the contractors in the refuse management project noted that the area has two dump sites at Onitsha- Owerri road and Nkwelle-Ezunanka which are the official dump sites of the government. “At the moment we are doing what is expected of us as contractors and we have designated dump sites and we are making use of it effectively” In a bid to ensure the success of the project, landlords and residents are stakeholders in this clean up and consequent upon that most pending court matters are being withdrawn on the agreement of the local government authorities. According to one of the stakeholders who gave his name as Micheal Akolisa “You cannot be in court and still be part of the project so those litigations at the law court are being withdrawn like Mr Rex Anyaoha and today he is the President General of Onitsha South Communities and he has been interfacing with all and sundry”he said.

Disaster looms

At the moment over 33 buildings have been destroyed in the process and more to go down and according to Emeka Orji there is a clear plan to ensure that the warning by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is taken seriously in view of the looming flood disaster in the area. However it is being canvassed that after the demolition, the authorities concerned are expected to sustain such a development by periodic in-between clean up and clearing of drains within the months. In response, the Council Chairman, Emeka Orji noted that so far the desilting of the Sakamori and the clearing of the flood areas and the pulling down of illegal fencing at Premiere and Life breweries have been completed adding that more areas would be reclaimed before the peak of the rainy season. As Onitsha battles the flood, mindful of the alarm raised by NEMA, residents in the area should also be proactive in ensuring that the efforts of the government are not undermined and people would not be caught up by the looming disaster.