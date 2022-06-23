Metro & Crime

Nembe/Brass road, Diri calls on oil coys, FG to support Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has asked the international oil companies operating within the Niger Delta region and the Federal Government to help the state government in completing the Nembe/Brass road.

Speaking on Thursday at Nembe during the flag off of the 21- kilometre road which has 10 bridges and which will gulp about N54 billion, the governor said that from history, the award of the road dated back to pre colonial independence adding: “We will all agree that the road has suffered a lot of setback.

He said: “For us as governoment, ours is to serve the people. It is not by giving out the handouts that we always do but these are the modest projects that will speak for us and our children.

“Yes everything around us is looking gloomy but today, God has helped us to inuguarate this road. We will not stop. That God that made it possible will indeed provide us with reources.

“All the hidden treasures of our state, our communities and all the hidden money in Abuja, God will bring them out to complete this today.”

Flagging off the road, Godwin Eke Director of Highways South South Ministry of Works, who represented the Minister Raji Fashola, said that he will make sure that he relays the message to the minister.

Speaking earlier, Mose Teibowei, the Commissioner for Works Bayelsa State, maintained that the road supposed to be carried out by the Federal Government but because of the importance and the economic vialbilty of the road, the prosperity administration decided to commence the work on the project with the hope that Federal Government will eventually do the needful.

The road is expected to be completed in 24 to 36 months.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Amotekun killed my son, tagged him a cultist to cover their track –Mother alleges

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A 49-year-old woman, Monsurat Alimi has cried out for justice over the alleged killing of her 25-year-old son, Tunde Olutayo by operatives of the Amotekun corps in Ogun State. Olutayo was reportedly killed penultimate Saturday by operatives of the corps who allegedly invaded his compound in Sokori area of Abeokuta, the state capital. It was […]
Metro & Crime

Okebukola turns 70, bows out of varsity system

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

He’s a rare God’s gift to LASU, Nigeria, says VC Management of Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday described Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola as an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and an unfathomably loyal ‘staff’, whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution in the face of more prestigious […]
Metro & Crime

Cybercrimes: Ememobong, lawyers, varsity don caution journalists, highlight implications

Posted on Author Reporter

  As part of efforts to engender issue-based campaigns in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, legal experts, university dons and other crucial stakeholders have called on journalists and social media enthusiasts to shun cybercrimes and other press related infractions. The caution was given on Monday, May 2, 2022 during a one-day workshop organised by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica