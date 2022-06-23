Nembe/Brass road, Diri calls on oil coys, FG to support Bayelsa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has asked the international oil companies operating within the Niger Delta region and the Federal Government to help the state government in completing the Nembe/Brass road.

Speaking on Thursday at Nembe during the flag off of the 21- kilometre road which has 10 bridges and which will gulp about N54 billion, the governor said that from history, the award of the road dated back to pre colonial independence adding: “We will all agree that the road has suffered a lot of setback.

He said: “For us as governoment, ours is to serve the people. It is not by giving out the handouts that we always do but these are the modest projects that will speak for us and our children.

“Yes everything around us is looking gloomy but today, God has helped us to inuguarate this road. We will not stop. That God that made it possible will indeed provide us with reources.

“All the hidden treasures of our state, our communities and all the hidden money in Abuja, God will bring them out to complete this today.”

Flagging off the road, Godwin Eke Director of Highways South South Ministry of Works, who represented the Minister Raji Fashola, said that he will make sure that he relays the message to the minister.

Speaking earlier, Mose Teibowei, the Commissioner for Works Bayelsa State, maintained that the road supposed to be carried out by the Federal Government but because of the importance and the economic vialbilty of the road, the prosperity administration decided to commence the work on the project with the hope that Federal Government will eventually do the needful.

The road is expected to be completed in 24 to 36 months.

