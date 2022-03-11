Nembe residents report another oil leak

Residents of Ogbolomabiri and its environs in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have reported a fresh Oil Spill four months after the Nov 5th oil Spill at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29. It was learnt yesterday that the leak which originated from a ruptured pipeline from Nembe Flow Station 4 near Ogbolomabiri area has been discharging crude into the Nembe creeks. Speaking on the negative effect of the Spill so far, James Karibo, an indigene of the community and a fisherman who operates in Nembe Creeks bemoaned the incident which is coming barely three months after an earlier leak from the facility which lasted for 32 days before it was plugged. He said: “It is a sad news for us who depend on fishing in the creeks. We have not even recovered from the losses from the last spill which contaminated and destroyed our fishing nets. We are in distress and cannot fish in oil contaminated waters.” Also Ebinabo Waribo, of Malabo in Opu-Nembe, who confirmed the incident, regretted that the oil firm was yet to commence response.
Related Articles
APC NEC members pledge support for caretaker committee
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) under the umbrella of Integrity Group have pledged support for the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) being led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. The group in its letter of loyalty, also presented members of its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
The future scope of blockchain technology explained by SocialSwap’s Alois Köhle
It is no surprise that entrepreneurs today are adding expertise on cryptocurrency to their portfolios. Crypto and blockchain are making a big comeback, as Dogecoin also recently made major news headlines. A new variant of electronic currency, the non-fungible token (NFT), is attracting investors like Tom Brady. Self-taught mogul Alois Köhle has entered this booming […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UNICAL: How 42,000 certificates were abandoned, by Registrar
The Registrar of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, Mr. Gabriel Egbe has declared that over 42,000 certificates have been abandoned in the university since the 1990s for various reasons.Egbe, who had disclosed in an earlier release that certificates abandoned by former students from the university were in their thousands, said part of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)