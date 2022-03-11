Nembe residents report another oil leak

Residents of Ogbolomabiri and its environs in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have reported a fresh Oil Spill four months after the Nov 5th oil Spill at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29. It was learnt yesterday that the leak which originated from a ruptured pipeline from Nembe Flow Station 4 near Ogbolomabiri area has been discharging crude into the Nembe creeks. Speaking on the negative effect of the Spill so far, James Karibo, an indigene of the community and a fisherman who operates in Nembe Creeks bemoaned the incident which is coming barely three months after an earlier leak from the facility which lasted for 32 days before it was plugged. He said: “It is a sad news for us who depend on fishing in the creeks. We have not even recovered from the losses from the last spill which contaminated and destroyed our fishing nets. We are in distress and cannot fish in oil contaminated waters.” Also Ebinabo Waribo, of Malabo in Opu-Nembe, who confirmed the incident, regretted that the oil firm was yet to commence response.

