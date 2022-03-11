News

Nembe residents report another oil leak

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Residents of Ogbolomabiri and its environs in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have reported a fresh Oil Spill four months after the Nov 5th oil Spill at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29. It was learnt yesterday that the leak which originated from a ruptured pipeline from Nembe Flow Station 4 near Ogbolomabiri area has been discharging crude into the Nembe creeks. Speaking on the negative effect of the Spill so far, James Karibo, an indigene of the community and a fisherman who operates in Nembe Creeks bemoaned the incident which is coming barely three months after an earlier leak from the facility which lasted for 32 days before it was plugged. He said: “It is a sad news for us who depend on fishing in the creeks. We have not even recovered from the losses from the last spill which contaminated and destroyed our fishing nets. We are in distress and cannot fish in oil contaminated waters.” Also Ebinabo Waribo, of Malabo in Opu-Nembe, who confirmed the incident, regretted that the oil firm was yet to commence response.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC NEC members pledge support for caretaker committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) under the umbrella of Integrity Group have pledged support for the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) being led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.   The group in its letter of loyalty, also presented members of its […]
News

The future scope of blockchain technology explained by SocialSwap’s Alois Köhle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is no surprise that entrepreneurs today are adding expertise on cryptocurrency to their portfolios. Crypto and blockchain are making a big comeback, as Dogecoin also recently made major news headlines. A new variant of electronic currency, the non-fungible token (NFT), is attracting investors like Tom Brady. Self-taught mogul Alois Köhle has entered this booming […]
News

UNICAL: How 42,000 certificates were abandoned, by Registrar

Posted on Author Clement James

The Registrar of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, Mr. Gabriel Egbe has declared that over 42,000 certificates have been abandoned in the university since the 1990s for various reasons.Egbe, who had disclosed in an earlier release that certificates abandoned by former students from the university were in their thousands, said part of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica