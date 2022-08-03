NEMSA canvasses maintenance of power facilities

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has said it is imperative to ensure efficient maintenance of power plants, transmission and distribution stations in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). It said such would improve the power supply in Nigeria. The Managing Director, Aliyu Tukar Tahir, in an interview, also said the current power situation in the country was momentary, especially when certified power infrastructure are maintained regularly and the utility companies make the necessary investments to upgrade their networks. He also directed the owners of power firms to implement the performance contract agreement fully to improve power supply. He stated that the partial activation of contracts between the operators in the sector and the Federal Government was already yielding results. To further drive the partial contract electricity market, Tahir stated that the network required routine and regular maintenance to ensure a reliable and efficient power supply to consumers.
