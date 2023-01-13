Sports

Nene Yakubu claims double at African Junior tennis meet

Ohunene Yakubu continued to crave a niche for herself in tennis after emerging winner at the just concluded African Junior championship west and central zone which took place in Togo. Yakubu won her singles final against Gnarou Anne-Marie from Togo 6-0,6-0.

She and her partner Etoro Bassey also won their doubles final against Ghanaian Tomegah Sisu-Makena and Tracy Ampah 6-1,6-2. In a long time this is the only time a Nigerian won the singles and doubles for Under 16 African Junior championship west and central zone.

Nene, as she is popularly called has been a tennis sensation alongside her sister, Oiza Yakubu, as they continue to turn themselves into Nigeria version of the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena. Speaking with our correspondent, the champion’s mother, Jumoke Yakubu, said she has been working so hard to make the sisters world beater. “I am a tennis player and I played for the country, I however want my children to get above me and become the best from the country,” she said.

 

