NEPAD seeks NASS’ support to combat poverty, reform

The National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer of the AUDNEPAD/ APRM, Princess Gloria Akobundu, yesterday, solicited the support of the National Assembly in strengthening the Agency towardscombatingthescourge of povertyacrossthecountry. Akobundu gave the charge during the 2021 budget defence held at the instance of the joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Committees of Integration and Cooperation in Africa, co-chaired by Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Hon. Mohammed Bago.

In her presentation, Princess Akobundu explained that the team was in National Assembly to discuss the budget and how to work together to move the country forward. “My plea to this respected House, you gave me the job to overseeing us and seeing us perform with the little or nothing we had in the past. But with your commitment to ensuring that NEPAD succeeds and will move this country forward, we want to plead that you look into our budget and assist us because it’s very lean. “Like the oversight, the Hon.

Members saw it and they were surprised that we could use Air Conditioner. So, looking at what we are supposed to do, which is poverty eradication and also looking at the challenge of this present generation where we have a lot of teeming youths.”

