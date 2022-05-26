Business

NEPC CEO re-elected president, ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisations

The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, has been reelected as the President of ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) Network in Accra, Ghana recently. Ezra is to serve another oneyear tenure and will lead 15 other member ECOWAS countries in driving trade within the sub-region. His re-election is in line with Article 11 of the ECOWAS TPO Network.

The ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation is a network of all Trade Promotion Organisations in West Africa established by the decisions of Council of Ministers at the Ordinary Session. Nigeria became the pioneer president in April 2021. Ezra became the president following the expiration of the tenure of Mr. Awolowo as Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NEPC.

Ezra’s re-election was at the end of 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Network held at Alisa hotel, Accra, Ghana, from May 19-20, 2022. He was re-elected along with the vice president, Mr. Ben Guy Mbangue from Cote’ D’ivoire. The duo constitutes the Executive Bureau of the Network and the tenure expires after one year. All members present unanimously re-elected the president and vice president respectively.

 

