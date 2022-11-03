NEPC engages states to deepen non-oil export

The National Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has engaged State Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and FCT with a view to tackling underlying challenges and accelerate contribution of non-export across the states. The move is coming against the background of nationwide expansion drive by the NEPC, which has seen increase in the number of NEPC offices move from 15 in 2016 to 34 while effort is underway to establish same in Bayelsa and Gombe state. Executive Secretary/ CEO, NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, stated this yesterday in Abuja, at the first national forum of states’ committee on export promotion. Ezra informed state participants that nonoil export performance of the country had been on the onward movement within the last one year, notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 on the economy in 2019 and 2020.
