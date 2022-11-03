News

NEPC engages states to deepen non-oil export

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The National Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has engaged State Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and FCT with a view to tackling underlying challenges and accelerate contribution of non-export across the states. The move is coming against the background of nationwide expansion drive by the NEPC, which has seen increase in the number of NEPC offices move from 15 in 2016 to 34 while effort is underway to establish same in Bayelsa and Gombe state. Executive Secretary/ CEO, NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, stated this yesterday in Abuja, at the first national forum of states’ committee on export promotion. Ezra informed state participants that nonoil export performance of the country had been on the onward movement within the last one year, notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 on the economy in 2019 and 2020.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-Osun guber candidate tasks Buhari on police reform, welfare package

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

President Muhamnadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu have been called upon to go beyond dissolving Special Anti-RobberySquad (SARS) and overhaul the police system, a former governorship candidate of theLabourParty, Mr. Babatunde Loye made the call in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital yesterday. Loye said there was urgent need for the government […]
News Top Stories

Anambra lawmakers divided over Soludo’s statement on Obiano

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

The statement, yesterday, by Gov Chukwuma Soludo that he met an empty treasury has set some members of the Anambra House of Assembly on war path.   Seconding the motion to congratulate Soludo on his inauguration, the Minority Leader of the House and member representing Ekwusigo State Constituency, Mr Onyebuchi Ofor, described the immediate past […]
News Top Stories

Buhari inaugurates Lagos airport terminal today

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) terminal today. The terminal is one of five being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu in a bilateral arrangement between Nigeria and China. Meanwhile, the terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been inaugurated.   The new Lagos airport […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica