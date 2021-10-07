NEPC partners Tony Elumelu Foundation over N400m grant for 50 entrepreneurs

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has received N400millioningrantfunding from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), through the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) to accelerate the performance of TEF Alumni SMEs in Nigeria within the non-oil export sector. At the signing ceremony, Executive Director/ CEO of NEPC, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, said: “NEPC is delighted to embark on this journey with The Tony Elumelu Foundation as we jointly create an army of exporters to drive non-oil exports and promote the diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“We have keenly admired the work that The Tony Elumelu Foundation has been doing with entrepreneurs across Africa and took a cue from President Muhammad Buhari to support these efforts on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the EEFP under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).

“We hope that this grant of N400 million to the Foundation targeted specifically for Nigerian entrepreneurs will spur other governments in Africa to support the Foundation in its audacious drive to create tens of thousands of entrepreneurs across the continent of Africa”. Also speaking at theevent, Ms Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation said: “Our core mandate at the Foundation is to empower young African entrepreneurs with training, support the first stage funding needed to start their businesses.

