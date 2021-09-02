NEPC reforms boost exports to N50.2trn in 3 years

500,000-job target taking shape

Following reforms initiated by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the value of Nigeria’s non-oil export has grown to N50.2trillion in the last three years. The sudden rise began by 26.6 per cent from N13.59 trillion in 2017 to N18.53 trillion in 2018 due to Export Development Fund (EDF) and Export Expansion Grant (EEG) incentives rolled out to help exporters penetrate global markets and improve global competitiveness of Nigerian products. The council had sought to make the non-oil export a significant contributor to Nigeria’s GDP by facilitating exports to promote economic development. New Telegraph’s find-ings revealed that the value of non-oil export cargoes increased by 3.44per cent from N18.53 in 2018 to N19.19trillion in 2019. However, Coronavirus pandemic affected non-oil export cargoes in 2020 as

hundreds of trucks were trapped on the roads, leading to a reduction in export to N12.52 trillion. Some of the non-oil export cargoes facilitated through incentives by the NEPC include sesame oil, good fermented cocoa beans, sesamum seed, cashew nuts in shell, superior raw cocoa beans, shelled cashew nuts, shea nuts, shea cake, palm kernels, tobacco, raw hides and skins and linseed, coconuts. Others iclude desiccated, fresh or dried, groundnut crude oil, live animals, prepared food stuffs, beverages, ginger, agro food items, ginseng roots, fresh or dried used in perfumery in pharmacy or for insecticide, castor oil seeds, footwear and headgear.

The list also had minerals such as bituminous minerals, articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica, ceramic, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals, base metals and articles of base metals. The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the council, Barr. Olusegun Awolowo, had described the EDF as a pre-shipment incentive, which statutorily empowers NEPC through the Export Incentives (Miscellaneous and Provisions) Act: cap 118 Decree No.18 of 1986, to give partial financial support in approved areas to registered non-oil exporters.

The executive director noted that the scheme was dormant for years until recently when the Federal Government approved the reactivation and implementation of the fund. He explained: “I must categorically state here that even though this scheme has been in existence for a long while, it was far from being fully implemented and most often overlooked because of the simple reason of inadequate funds.”

Awolowo had also explained that the NEPC’s Zero oil plan strategic initiated to diversify Nigeria’s export portfolio would see Nigeria’s non-oil exports rise to $30billion in value and constitute 20per cent of Gross Domestic Products (GDP) by 2025, saying that non-oil exports constituted 8.3 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2020. He explained that the zero-oil plan was expected to generate additional 500,000 jobs, stressing that Nigeria’s non-oil exports typically averaged around $5 billion per annum, excluding “re-exports” e.g. vessels imported to Ghana via Nigeria for the purposes of avoiding trade barriers or duties.

It would be recalled that in 2020, Foreign Trade Statistics (FTS) on Nigerian export indicated that in Q4’20, the value of total export stood at N3.194.5 billion, accounting for 35 per cent of total trade. The export value rose by 6.7per cent against the level recorded in Q3’20 but fell by 33 per cent when compared to Q4’19. It noted that in terms of regional trade, Nigeria exported most products to Asia, with goods valued at N1.16trillion or 36 per cent of total exports, Europe (N1.07trillion or 34 per cent and America, N376.4 billion or 12per cnet.

However, it explained that the value of exports to Africa was N551.1billion, out of which N144.8 billion worth of goods are exported to other ECOWAS countries. Other top five export destinations collectively accounted for 46.39per cent of the value of total exports in Q4’20. They include India, Spain, South Africa, the Netherlands and the United States with goods valued at N547billion or 17.12 per cent of the value of total exports, N313.4 billion or 9.8 per cent, N256.7 billion or 8.03 per cent, N194.5billion or 6.09 per cent, and N170.4 billion or 5.33per cent respectively.

