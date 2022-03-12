News

NEPC reviews zero oil plan, corporate strategy for devt

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC has commenced review of its Zero Oil Plan (ZOP) to meet with the present day economic realities. This was contained in a press statement signed by the NEPC Head of Corporate Communications, Ndubueze Okeke. Other item to be reviewed according to the press statement is the NPC Corporate Strategy 2019 – 2013, Tools for Effective Performance Monitoring. Declaring open a 5-day retreat for NEPC top management and board members with the theme: “Export for Survival” its Executive Director/ CEO, Dr. Ezra Yakusak implored officers to fully participate towards building a virile organisation for the benefit of all and the growth of the nation’s economy.

Dr. Yakusak, while outlining the corporate goals and expectations of the council in its quest to reposition the non-oil sector for sustainable economic development of the nation said that the objectives of the retreat is to create an atmosphere for productive engagement and interaction with a view to evaluating the operational activities of the council as well as review it’s vision, mission and challenges in pursuit of promoting and diversification of Nigeria’s non-oil export trade. “Ultimately, a process of designing a road map shall be set up and this will give us a blueprint to focus on in subsequent years,” he said.

 

