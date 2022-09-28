NEPC tasks anti-corruption unit on risk assessment

The Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, has tasked newly reconstituted NEPC’ anti-corruption and transparency unit to conduct a corruption risk assessment, identify vulnerable areas that are prone to corruption, and proffer appropriate recommendation. Ezra gave the charge yesterday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the new Executive Council of the NEPC Anti-Corruption Unit. The new members of the NEPC Anti-Corruption Unit were inaugurated by the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye. He tasked gathering that corruption poses a serious development challenge in the society. He added that this threatened sustainable administrative and economic development by infringing formal processes, thereby destabilising public confidence in government affairs. He said: “I want to assure the Chairman of the NEPC ACTU and his team of my support and cooperation towards executing this onerous task. My doors are wide open for you.”
Related Articles
Women go on ‘strike’ in Poland after court’s abortion ruling
A strike is under way in Poland by women opposed to a court ruling that introduced a near-total ban on abortion in the mainly Catholic country. It is the seventh straight day of demonstrations against the decision that outlawed terminations on the grounds of severe health defects. Scuffles erupted in parliament on Tuesday with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NSCDC: We’re deploying 20,000 personnel for Easter
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that at least 20, 000 personnel will be deployed to provide maximum security during the Easter celebrations. The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure while addressing journalists onThursday in Abuja. According to Audi, the deployment was necessitated by the myriad of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
INEC may adopt e-voting in Anambra poll
After years of prevarications, there are indications that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may adopt electronic voting and electronic transmission of results of the November 6, Anambra State governorship poll ahead of the 2023 general elections. The Chairman of Voter Education and Information Committee of INEC, Barrister Festus Okoye, who dropped the hint […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)