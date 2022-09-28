News

NEPC tasks anti-corruption unit on risk assessment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, has tasked newly reconstituted NEPC’ anti-corruption and transparency unit to conduct a corruption risk assessment, identify vulnerable areas that are prone to corruption, and proffer appropriate recommendation. Ezra gave the charge yesterday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the new Executive Council of the NEPC Anti-Corruption Unit. The new members of the NEPC Anti-Corruption Unit were inaugurated by the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye. He tasked gathering that corruption poses a serious development challenge in the society. He added that this threatened sustainable administrative and economic development by infringing formal processes, thereby destabilising public confidence in government affairs. He said: “I want to assure the Chairman of the NEPC ACTU and his team of my support and cooperation towards executing this onerous task. My doors are wide open for you.”

 

