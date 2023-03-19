NEPC trains 100 beekeepers on quality honey for export

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has trained 100 beekeepers in Enugu North Senatorial District, on how to produce quality honey and its by-products that will meet international standard for export. The one-day capacity training on building/intervention programme on the development of honey and honey by-products for export was organised by NEPC in collaboration with Aku Jofran Global Concept (AJGC). In a remark at the weekend at the training at Nsukka, Dr Ezra Yakusak, the Executive Director (ED) of NEPC, said that the objective of the training was to teach participants on how to produce honey and its by-products that would be fit for export to any part of the world. Yakusak said that honey had become a lucrative business globally as many countries made millions of dollars yearly from exporting honey and its by-products.

“This training is apt as the agriculture sector is a very important industry that needs to be encouraged to help boost the economy of the country. “Nigeria needs more employment generation and export diversification to reduce over dependence on crude oil. Yakusak, who was represented by the South East Regional Director, Mrs. Esther Ikporah, said the council would continue to encourage the production of quality honey and its by-products to facilitate market access of the Nsukka Honey brand to Europe and other international markets. “Participants will also learn how to process honey by-products like beeswax, propolis, pollen, royal jelly and honeycomb. “Honey by-products like honey itself are all in high demand in international markets,” he said. Speaking at the event, Mr. Matthew Idu, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Enugu State, commended the organisers of the training workshop, and urged participants to see the training as serious business that would not only earn them foreign exchange in future but would also help to boost the economy of the country.

He said Chief Ifeanyichukwu Okpo, Chairman of AJGC, is known all over because he exports quality honey and its by-products to international markets. “I commend the organisers of this training in their wisdom to see that more honey producers get the required knowledge to enable them meet international standards in exporting honey and its by-products. “Participants should take this train seriously as the honey business has become a lucrative business globally,” Idu said. In his speech, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), described Nsukka as an area known to produce original honey which many called ‘Nsukka honey’. Igwe, who was represented by Bonaventure Echezomo, Director, Centre for Entrepreneur and Development Research (CEDR) in the university, commended NEPC capacity building training for beekeepers in the district. “This will bring about increased value in productivity, human resource development with resultant effects on sustainable income and food security.

