NEPC trains exporters on int’l trade techniques, others

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Ibadan Export Assistance Office, has concluded a technical session on international trade techniques, costing, pricing and logistics. The event, held at Ibadan, Oyo State, recently, drew participants from Nigerian exporters from various industries in Oyo State and environs. Welcoming participants at the event, Trade Promotion Advisor, Ibadan Export Assistance Office, Mrs. Bolanle Emmanuel, said the workshop was important because exporters must not operate in the dark, but must play along with the current realities in the export business.

She said: “The sim of the programme is to educate exporters on how they can determine the cost elements of their products and how they can give appropriate export pricing to enable them gain access into the international market and capture a share of the international market.” Main facilitator at the event, CEO, XPT Logistics, Kola Awe, gave an insight into costing and pricing as one of the most important and integral part of export business. He said: “Export pricing is the sum total value of which a product is offered for sale which simply means that for an exporter to arrive at an appropriate export price, he must be conversant and knowledgeable about several cost elements.”

Awe, an exporter and freight forwarder further educated participants on the various strategies that can be applied to access the global market through price mechanism. Talking about choice of logistics, he gave a list of what exporters must look out for before setting out. On his list are distance of the export destination, landlocked or costal country, size of commodity, transit time, the frequency of vessels, the cut off date and demurrage . Other factors to consider according to him, include: rentage free days for containers, import procedure, nature of commodity and weight of commodity.

He also emphasised that price of commodity being exported is very important. Awe added: “The price is the most important thing in production and every manufacturer knows the cost but sometimes overlook some cost implications.” Participants took turns to ask questions during the interactive session. A participant, Toyin Idowu asked for the gain exporters can get from the NEPC while another exporter, Kunle Oke asked which airline is preferable when exporting to the United States and the United Kingdom.

The facilitator however enlightened that the Export Trade House established in Togo by the NEPC is to facilitate easy access and visibility of made in Nigeria products at the international markets, the trainings, workshops seminars which cuts across different product and service sectors, Export Development Fund and Export Expansion Grants are all for export ready and performing exporters to access. He also enlightened participant exporters exporting to the United States and the United Kingdom to use direct flight on Delta airline into the United States and British Airline while exporting to the United Kingdom in order to avoid their goods going through transit which could cause delay in meeting lead time. Also at the event was Chairman, Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria, Dr. Ayobami Omotosho who advocated for yam export by sea.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...