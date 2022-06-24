NEPC urges MSMEs to avail themselves of AfCTA benefits

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has said the 41.54 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operators in the country should be prepared to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Its Assistant Chief Trade Promotion Officer, Ben Achor, explained that MSMEs were the bedrock of the economy of any country.

Achor made the remark at a workshop in Ibadan, Oyo State, themed: ‘Harnessing the Advantages of AfCFTA and Geographical Indications (GI) to improve the non-oil sector.’ In her welcome address, the TPA Ibadan Export Assistance Office, Mrs. Bolanle Emmanuel, charged participants to learn the requirements for access of their products for profitable trade within the African continent to reap the benefits of AfCFTA. AfCTA is a trade pact to form the world’s largest free trade area by connecting almost 1.3 billion people across 54 countries in Africa.

It is also an agreement that aims to create a single market for goods and services to deepen the economic integration of Africa. The workshop, which was organised by the Legal Unit of NEPC, Nigeria, had in attendance representative of Oyo State Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Cooperatives, Mr. Yinka Raheem and exporters from the state. Achor said in his presentation titled: “Advantages of AfCFTA in the growth and development of Intra-African Trade,” that Nigeria’s potential to become a major player in the African economy by virtue of its market size, human and natural resources endowments had never been in doubt.

Quoting the National Bureau of Statistics and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), he explained that MSMEs account for about 96 per cent of registered Nigerian businesses that employs about 75 per cent of the national labour force and contributes about 48 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, the assistant director gave some statistics of top and low SME states in Nigeria, noting that the total number of registered enterprises in Nigeria stood at 41.54 million, which is broken down into 41.47 million or 99.8 per cent for micro enterprises, while small enterprises take 0.17 per cent or 73,081 and medium enterprises, 1,793, representing 0.004 per cent.

The facilitator also showed topmost and lowest SMEs states where Lagos is leading with 8,395 or 11.5 per cent; Oyo, 6,131 or 8.4 per cent and Osun, 3,007 or 4.1 per cent. At the bottom of the table are Yobe with 102 or 0.1 per cent; Bayelsa, 300 or 0.4 per cent and Borno, 538 or 0.7 per cent. In her presentation titled Geographical Indicators (GI), a Principal Trade Promotion Officer at NEPC, Ngozi Ojekwe, told participants that every product from every environment should be registered in the geographical location of source. She said: “Geographical Indicators have emerged as a global phenomenon, generating growing interest among markets both as Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) that deserves solid protection nationally and internationally and as a tremendous development tool.

“The time is ripe for exporters, local stakeholders and international bodies involved in the development of GI in Africa to take stock of the progress made so far and address the remaining weaknesses which prevent African GI from reaping the full potential. “GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin or location e.g. a town, region or country. The use of a geographical indicator as an indicator of the products source, acts as certification that the product possesses certain qualities, is made according to traditional methods or enjoys a good reputation due to its geographical origin,” she said.

